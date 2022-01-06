Covid cases explode and flu fall in private hospitals in SP – 01/05/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The hospital HCor, in SP, recorded on Tuesday (4) the highest volume of visits to the emergency room in its history. Of 388 patients who sought help, 252 had a flu-like illness.

The hospital says the calls keep growing, day after day. On the previous Wednesday (29), the number of patients was 153.

The epidemiological profile of the cases was inverted: if on December 22, the H3N2 influenza virus was responsible for about 40% of care, while Covid-19 remained below 10%, in the last two days the rate of infected by the coronavirus reached to 43%.

The HCor also registered a 175% jump in the number of patients hospitalized with Covid in the last week. He went from eight to 22 patients.

The samples with a positive result for influenza have ranged from 8% to 13% in the collections in the last three days.

The alarming picture is repeated in other private hospitals in the capital of São Paulo — as well as the predominance of the coronavirus over the influenza virus.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein jumped from 1,665, between December 19 and 25, to 2,697 by January 1st. The flu diagnoses fell from 2,781 to 1,450. At Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, the daily volume of patients with respiratory symptoms in the emergency room quadrupled, when comparing the first and last week of December.

In the respiratory symptomatic group, patients with Covid-19 jumped from an average of 1.5% at the beginning of the month to 33%. And influenza diagnoses went from 10% to 30%.

Of the patients treated in December by Oswaldo Cruz, only 3% required hospitalization, 99.3% of them in apartments and 0.7% in the ICU.

