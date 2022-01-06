Cravo ea Rosa breaks record and has more audiences than in 2013

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Cravo ea Rosa breaks record and has more audiences than in 2013 4 Views

In full fifth showing on Brazilian television, O Cravo ea Rosa has once again become a phenomenon of audiences. Walcyr Carrasco’s serials have passed through the free fall rates of a large part of Globo’s programming, which closed last month with the worst report in its entire history in the country. Rushed to reverse the losing streak for Record’s A Hora da Venenosa, the telenovela already manages to have better numbers than its previous airing on the network, between August 2013 and January 2014.

According to the consolidated audience data, obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources, the chapter of Tuesday (4) in the story of Petruchio and Catarina scored an average of 13.9 points in the main metropolis of the country and set a record for the fourth time in an interval of just six exhibitions. The index, by the way, is greater than that registered by the equivalent chapter of the previous resubmission. On September 10, 2013, the fifth Tuesday of the series recorded an average of 13.4 points.

On air since December 6, the fifth screening of O Cravo ea Rosa already has an average of 11.4 points. Audience leader in Greater São Paulo in all episodes broadcast until the publication of this text, the soap opera by Walcyr Carrasco reversed Globo’s defeats for regional versions of the General Balance Sheet in practically the entire country: the serial has only been defeated by the format of the Record in Goiânia and Salvador, in addition to losing sporadically in Brasília. In Manaus, the telenovela is also won by a rival: there, the plot loses to TV A Crítica, a partner of RedeTV!.

Check the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (4):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)13.9
good morning SP6,7
Good morning Brazil8.1
More you7.0
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.2
SP111.3
Globe Sports11.5
Newspaper Today13.4
The Carnation and the Rose13.9
Afternoon Session: When In Rome13.2
Worth Seeing Again: The Clone16.0
Workout16.3
in the times of the emperor18.0
SP220.9
The More Life the Better!21.1
National Newspaper24.4
a place in the sun22.9
New Year Festival: MIB – Men in Black International15.0
Globo Newspaper8.3
Go what glue6.6
owl4.1
Hour 14.2
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)6.0
Morning General Balance1.5
General Balance Sheet Morning SP2.4
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays3.9
Journal of Record 24h Morning4.4
General Balance SP7.5
Proof of love6.6
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I5.2
City Alert7.2
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II6.9
City Alert SP7.9
Journal of Record8.3
The Bible8.0
Special Cine Record: Bad Boys4,5
Journal of Record 24h2,3
Speaks, I hear you1.0
Universal Church0.3
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)4.7
First Impact3.1
Come here2.5
Good morning & Co.4.4
Family Cases2.8
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3.0
gossiping4.0
sea ​​of ​​love5.1
Tomorrow is Forever6.4
I give you life6.9
SBT Brazil6.3
Angel’s face7.5
Mouse program6,7
Spectacular Cinema: Maximum Bet3.6
the night2.8
Operation Mosque2,3
The Best of Connection Reporter2.1
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.0
First Impact2.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Márcio Poncio confirms Simone’s admission to a clinic and the advisor reveals reason for her collapse

This Tuesday (4), pastor Márcio Poncio used social media to confirm that his ex-wife, Simone …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved