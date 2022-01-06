Cravo ea Rosa breaks record and has more audiences than in 2013

In full fifth showing on Brazilian television, O Cravo ea Rosa has once again become a phenomenon of audiences. Walcyr Carrasco’s serials have passed through the free fall rates of a large part of Globo’s programming, which closed last month with the worst report in its entire history in the country. Rushed to reverse the losing streak for Record’s A Hora da Venenosa, the telenovela already manages to have better numbers than its previous airing on the network, between August 2013 and January 2014.

According to the consolidated audience data, obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources, the chapter of Tuesday (4) in the story of Petruchio and Catarina scored an average of 13.9 points in the main metropolis of the country and set a record for the fourth time in an interval of just six exhibitions. The index, by the way, is greater than that registered by the equivalent chapter of the previous resubmission. On September 10, 2013, the fifth Tuesday of the series recorded an average of 13.4 points.

On air since December 6, the fifth screening of O Cravo ea Rosa already has an average of 11.4 points. Audience leader in Greater São Paulo in all episodes broadcast until the publication of this text, the soap opera by Walcyr Carrasco reversed Globo’s defeats for regional versions of the General Balance Sheet in practically the entire country: the serial has only been defeated by the format of the Record in Goiânia and Salvador, in addition to losing sporadically in Brasília. In Manaus, the telenovela is also won by a rival: there, the plot loses to TV A Crítica, a partner of RedeTV!.

Check the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (4):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 13.9 good morning SP 6,7 Good morning Brazil 8.1 More you 7.0 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.2 SP1 11.3 Globe Sports 11.5 Newspaper Today 13.4 The Carnation and the Rose 13.9 Afternoon Session: When In Rome 13.2 Worth Seeing Again: The Clone 16.0 Workout 16.3 in the times of the emperor 18.0 SP2 20.9 The More Life the Better! 21.1 National Newspaper 24.4 a place in the sun 22.9 New Year Festival: MIB – Men in Black International 15.0 Globo Newspaper 8.3 Go what glue 6.6 owl 4.1 Hour 1 4.2 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 6.0 Morning General Balance 1.5 General Balance Sheet Morning SP 2.4 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 3.9 Journal of Record 24h Morning 4.4 General Balance SP 7.5 Proof of love 6.6 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I 5.2 City Alert 7.2 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II 6.9 City Alert SP 7.9 Journal of Record 8.3 The Bible 8.0 Special Cine Record: Bad Boys 4,5 Journal of Record 24h 2,3 Speaks, I hear you 1.0 Universal Church 0.3 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 4.7 First Impact 3.1 Come here 2.5 Good morning & Co. 4.4 Family Cases 2.8 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 3.0 gossiping 4.0 sea ​​of ​​love 5.1 Tomorrow is Forever 6.4 I give you life 6.9 SBT Brazil 6.3 Angel’s face 7.5 Mouse program 6,7 Spectacular Cinema: Maximum Bet 3.6 the night 2.8 Operation Mosque 2,3 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.1 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.0 First Impact 2.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters