Credit card can now be requested!

Caixa Econômica Federal has just made new tools available to users of the Caixa Tem application. Among them is the Caixa Tem credit card. The payment method will not have annuity or fees. Furthermore, all its functions will be accessed through the digital platform. Follow the reading and know how to apply for a Caixa Tem credit card.

Caixa Tem is a service developed by Caixa Econômica Federal whose initial objective was to be a facilitator for Brazilians covered by Emergency Aid to receive payment for the benefit. Furthermore, the platform offers customers the options to withdraw, transfer and pay bills.

Credit Card Cash Has

Users can purchase the service completely digitally through the application. The credit card will have the option of making purchases in cash or in installments.

Therefore, the advantages of the Caixa Tem credit card are:

No annuity;

Minimum limit available to make purchases in cash or in installments;

Free additional card;

Virtual card for internet transactions;

Use in Brazil and abroad;

Purchases in virtual and physical stores.

However, for security reasons, for each purchase made, a different code will be generated by the application.

Find out how to apply for your Caixa Tem credit card

Requests must be made through the app. To do this, just follow these steps:

Open the Caixa Tem application (iOS and Android) on your cell phone; Access your account; Update your registration; Select the option “Cashier Card”; Check the instructions provided by the app; Choose the limit from the options available for your profile; Set the best date for your invoice to be due; Accept the terms of the contract.

In addition, your credit card bills can be paid in the Caixa Tem application, at ATMs, general banking network or even at Lottery stores.

Other information can be accessed directly through Caixa’s website or through the service channels provided by the bank.

