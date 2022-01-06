Credit sees higher oil, raises PetroRio’s target price (PRIO3) and projects an $18 billion dividend for Petrobras (PETR4) in 2022

Credit Suisse raised its projections for the oil price in the medium term, also changing its projections for the sector’s shares.

Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero, analysts at the bank, project that Brent oil will reach the end of 2022 at US$ 75 a barrel (although down 8.5% from its current value of US$ 82); the previous projection was $69 a barrel. For 2023, the estimate rose from US$ 62 a barrel to US$ 68 a barrel. For the long term, the bank kept the price of the commodity at US$ 62 a barrel.

They expect higher oil prices due to tighter supply and demand fundamentals in the short to medium term.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Although the current news cycle is focused on omicron, the Swiss bank believes its impact on demand will be less than that of the delta variant, as each successive iteration (new virus variant) has had less and less impact on demand for derivatives of oil. Thus, for analysts, the mismatch between supply and demand should continue in the medium term.

In this context, Credit Suisse raised the target price for the PetroRio share (PRIO3) from R$25 to R$26, a potential increase of 40.6% over yesterday’s closing, reiterating the outperform recommendation (performance above the market average), equivalent to the purchase. For analysts, the action is an “alternative for 2022”.

Where To Invest 2022: Experts Explain What To Do With Your Money In Election Year In A Free Ebook!

The bank wrote that through PetroRio, investors can gain exposure to oil without direct exposure to the pricing risk of downstream (refinery, among other activities) and other electoral risks that affect state-owned companies.

The bank also sees an attractive valuation at current share prices. Credit’s projection is that, for 2025, PetroRio will increase production more than twice, reaching a production of 78,000 barrels per day and profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English ) of $1.25 billion.

They assess that long-term prices matter more to PetroRio, as production will materially grow after 2024, as operations in the Wahoo field increase. On the other hand, commodity prices in the short term should benefit the company’s investment curve.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Regarding Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), the recommendation equivalent to the purchase was reiterated for the ADRs (in practice, the company’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange) PBR (equivalent to the common), with a target price of US$ 14 , or a potential upside of 30.4% over yesterday’s close.

Know more: