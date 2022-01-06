Crop failures already leave ships waiting to ship 2021/22 soybeans to us…

Lineup for this month is approaching threem t, but the product that would carry these vessels has yet to arrive

Estimates for the 2021/22 Brazilian soybean crop continue to be corrected as weather conditions remain adverse and effects on the market appear and intensify. The lineup for this month in Brazilian ports is almost three million tons, the ships are waiting to be loaded and there is no product for that.

“Paraná would be the first to harvest, this soy should already be in the ports, but the low yields that are reported show that there is no product for that now,” explained agribusiness consultant Ênio Fernandes, from Terra Agronegócios. “We have a serious supply problem.”

This week, the Deral (Department of Rural Economy of the Secretariat of Agriculture of Paraná) cut its estimate for the crop to 13 million tons against the figure of 18.4 million in December and against initial projections of 21 million.

Soybean crops suffering from drought in Honório Serpa and Mangueirinha/PR

Photos: Ginaldo Sousa

Brazil would have the potential, according to the specialist, to export close to 92 million tons of soy this year, a volume that could be left behind in light of the crop failure. In addition to the losses caused by drought – which are the most severe – excess moisture in the center-north of the country can also reduce productivity from crops or cause – as has been recorded in some regions – a loss of grain quality.

Global oilseed stocks came from a season of adjustment and very tight volumes, needing robust production in the current crop to be properly replenished, which did not happen, especially in South America. And even with high prices, demand tends to continue its course and even if it walks a little slower than in previous years, even as the consultant explains, it will be present and strong. And not only for soy beans, but also for by-products.

“Biofuels are paying well in the United States, with good margins being registered for ethanol and biodiesel. And China will not stop buying just because of higher prices, we are talking about food, they need to buy,” he says Fernandes. Internally, the picture will be no different. The crushing margins for both bran and oil are quite firm for the processing industry and thus, “it will process everything it can”, believes the consultant.

Next week, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) will bring its new monthly supply and demand bulletin and, according to market expectations, should present corrected numbers for the South American crop and, consequently, for the world. In its December bulletin, global production was estimated at 381.78 million tonnes and ending stocks at 102 million.

In the previous season, USDA figures were, respectively, 346.63 million and 99.81 million tons. Thus, it is possible to observe that the latest USDA estimates from one year to the next showed a timid increase on the supply side. And at the same time, with numbers that were already tight and that could get even more, the maps still show no relief for important production areas in South America, where almost 50% of the world’s oilseed supply comes from.

According to Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, the global demand for soy in the season is estimated at 380 million tons, a little higher compared to the previous one.

“Argentina should have no good rain until at least January 19, according to what maps are now showing. And in addition to the climate risk, the country had already predicted a much smaller area cultivated with soy. Argentina may be able to harvest less than 40 million tons”, believes Ênio Fernandes. “The weather for the next 20 days will be decisive. And only the weather”, he adds.

In Paraguay, losses are also serious, the harvest is 10 million tons away from its initial estimates and the country has already announced measures to help agriculture in the face of severe drought.

For Brazil, losses are accumulating in the fields and the numbers of private consultants are already beginning to be corrected. This week alone, StoneX has revised its forecast for the Brazilian harvest from 145 to 134 million tons. Terra Agronegócios estimates something “orbiting close to 130 million tons” and the expected harvest records are getting by the wayside.

For Safras & Mercado, the number has not yet been updated, but the estimate will be cut, says market analyst Luiz Fernando Gutierrez. “It can’t be different. We’ll need to cut in the South, maybe something in some Midwestern state, and the negative highlights are Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul”, he says. The new numbers of the consultancy arrive on the 14th.

Also next week, Conab (National Supply Company) updates its forecasts and should bring a review of the numbers for the 2021/22 harvest, currently estimated at 142.8 million tons.

COMMERCIALIZATION

These numbers and estimates that are left behind are reflected in a much more reticent behavior of South American producers towards establishing new business. Both in Brazil, Paragui and Argentina, soybean growers are now avoiding new sales, seeking to understand, first, what will be the size of their crop and how they will fulfill the contracts they have already signed.

“And in the US, the producer will not sell either, he will wait for the market to break the US$ 14.00 price and will look at the maps to understand the climate in South America in the next 20 days”, says Fernandes. And in Brazil, in addition to the high levels in Chicago – which still have room to remain at high levels, with an environment to test new highs as soon as adversity continues – there is also a dollar close to R$ 5.70 and premiums that follow positive.

The scenario that is taking shape for the Brazilian soybean market is quite different from what was projected at the beginning of the harvest, since the earlier arrival of the 2021/expected offer and slower exports being registered in the US , the awards, Chicago and, consequently, the references in the national market could be pressured.

Also according to a survey by Brandalizze Consulting, Brazil has already sold around 50 million tons of soy from the 2021/22 harvest.

For Marcos Araújo, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, once again it will be possible to observe the Brazilian soybean market taking off from Chicago in the second half, with prices still very remunerative being expected when accounting for premiums that remain positive and a future dollar surpassing the R $6.00. “It will be a year of great challenges,” said Araújo in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas.