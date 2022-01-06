Cruise x Palmas; predictions from betting sites for the debut of the Minas Gerais team in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup

Abhishek Pratap 54 seconds ago News Comments Off on Cruise x Palmas; predictions from betting sites for the debut of the Minas Gerais team in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup 0 Views

Cup

Cruzeiro ended the year with the big news of the acquisition of the club by Ronaldo Fenômeno and the first challenge in 2022 is the Copinha

Vincent Lomonaco

Per Vincent Lomonaco

Cruise x Palmas; predictions of the debut of the Minas Gerais team in the cup (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)
Cruise x Palmas; predictions of the debut of the Minas Gerais team in the cup (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)
Vincent Lomonaco

Cruise x Palms. Little by little, the main clubs in the country are playing their first game in this edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. This Wednesday (5) is the day of Cruzeiro, the new club managed by Ronaldo Fenômeno, debuting in the competition. The team from Minas Gerais, which was champion in 2007, begins its journey for the bi-championship against Palmas, at 7:30 pm, in Itapira. The game is valid for Group 20 of the tournament.

On betting sites like Betfair Cruzeiro has a big advantage. The team is coached by Mário Henriques and has names that have already appeared in the main team, such as right-back Geovane. However, some names may defraud the “Raposinha” in this debut, as is the case of striker Vitor Roque and lateral Rafael Santos, both tested positive for covid-19.

In addition to Cruzeiro and Palmas, the Copa 20 group includes A Itapirense, the local team from the host city, and Retrô (PE), a team made up of businessmen who, in the main version, gave Corinthians a lot of work in the last edition of the Copa do Brasil. . The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup is disputed by 128 clubs, the big decision takes place on January 25th in a venue yet to be defined.

Cruzeiro x Palmas: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Cruzeiro win is at odds of @1.07 on betting sites like Betfair. A victory by Palmas earns bettors a free bet of @25.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @10.0.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos go viral after an unusual reaction to the story about tennis player Novak Djokovic — watch!

That’s what Brazilians like: a language that everyone understands in one of the main news …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved