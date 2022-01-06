Cruise x Palmas; predictions from betting sites for the debut of the Minas Gerais team in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup

Cruzeiro ended the year with the big news of the acquisition of the club by Ronaldo Fenômeno and the first challenge in 2022 is the Copinha

Cruise x Palms. Little by little, the main clubs in the country are playing their first game in this edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. This Wednesday (5) is the day of Cruzeiro, the new club managed by Ronaldo Fenômeno, debuting in the competition. The team from Minas Gerais, which was champion in 2007, begins its journey for the bi-championship against Palmas, at 7:30 pm, in Itapira. The game is valid for Group 20 of the tournament.

On betting sites like Betfair Cruzeiro has a big advantage. The team is coached by Mário Henriques and has names that have already appeared in the main team, such as right-back Geovane. However, some names may defraud the “Raposinha” in this debut, as is the case of striker Vitor Roque and lateral Rafael Santos, both tested positive for covid-19.

In addition to Cruzeiro and Palmas, the Copa 20 group includes A Itapirense, the local team from the host city, and Retrô (PE), a team made up of businessmen who, in the main version, gave Corinthians a lot of work in the last edition of the Copa do Brasil. . The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup is disputed by 128 clubs, the big decision takes place on January 25th in a venue yet to be defined.

Cruzeiro x Palmas: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Cruzeiro win is at odds of @1.07 on betting sites like Betfair. A victory by Palmas earns bettors a free bet of @25.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @10.0.