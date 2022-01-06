Cruzeiro debuts in Copinha with a rout and ‘hidden’ end of game by Fábio – 01/05/2022

Cruzeiro debuted very well in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and thrashed Palmas-TO by 5 to 0, in Itapira. The goals were scored by Alex Matos, Victor Diniz, Geovane, Breno and Guilherme (against). But the final minutes of the match were ‘hidden’ by Fábio, who released a letter informing him that he was out of Cruzeiro, which turned the crowd’s attention completely back to the departure of one of the greatest idols in the club’s history.

As shown in the scoreboard, the debut in Copinha was very calm for the Minas Gerais team, which before 20 minutes was already winning 1-0. The first goal of the night was scored by Alex Matos, at 7 minutes. Interestingly, the striker started the game on the bench, but as Igor collided with goalkeeper Boaretto in the first move and had to be replaced, the reserve that came in proved to have a star.

Victor Diniz and Geovane also scored in the initial stage, at 19 and 42. With the game resolved in the first half, Cruzeiro clearly reduced the pace in the final stage. But even so, they were much superior to Palmas, so much so that they scored twice, with Breno, at 7, and the last one was against Guilherme, at 34 minutes of the final stage.

Coach Mário Henrique’s Cruzeiro started the match with Denivys, Geovane, Matheus, Paulo and Kaiki; Diego Miticov and Haggai; Daniel Júnior, Breno and Igor Lemos; Victor Diniz.

With a 5-0 rout, Cruzeiro leads the group 20 of Copinha. In the other match of the bracket, played earlier, Itapirense-SP and Retrô drew 1-1. Raposa returns to the field on Saturday, at 14:00, to face Retrô, once again in Itapira. In case of a new victory, the starring team will guarantee a place in the next stage of the tournament. The top two teams from each group qualify.