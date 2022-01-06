Curitibana removes a tumor weighing almost 35 kg from her legs, after 19 years of waiting

Plans. Perhaps this is the word that best defines the current moment of young Karina Rodini, who underwent a delicate and unconventional surgery to remove a 35 kg tumor from her legs. Walking, climbing stairs, buying clothes and going to the beach are the main plans that began to be made still in the ICU of the Marcellin Champagnat Hospital, in Curitiba, when she was recovering from the 11-hour surgery that removed 80% of the tumor that left her with little mobility and forced her to buy tailored clothes.

Neurofibromatosis, the disease responsible for these giant tumors, was discovered before the age of two. Spots on her body, which she used to call “coffee with milk”, already attracted the family’s attention. “When I was a child, the spots started to get raised, but the doctor said there was nothing I could do.

READ TOO:

>> Brazilian is the 1st infected with covid-19 to receive a pill from Pfizer. See the reaction!

>> Bees attack 18 bathers in Matinhos, on the coast of Paraná

In adolescence, the situation worsened. At the age of 12 I had surgery to remove an eight-kilogram cyst on the ovary. At 15, the spots got bigger again”, says Karina, who performed ten major surgeries and several small ones between 2012 and 2018.

In 2019, he started a “virtual kitty” to be able to finance trips in search of treatment. With internet searches, he discovered the American doctor McKay McKinnon, a specialist in the removal of large tumors. “My hope for the surgery was always greater than any fear. The need to regain a better quality of life made me turn to cows, expose my problem on social networks and, thanks to many people, I did it”, the Curitibana vents.

Effort and dedication

In the last year, Karina underwent treatments with oral medicines, but it was when she met the plastic surgeon Alfredo Duarte that she began to have more hope of improvement. He is currently responsible for Karina’s case and who started to make all the contacts with the American doctor to settle the technical details of the surgery. “Dr. McKay has experience in removing this type of tumor that involves many tissues in a highly vascularized area. It is the first time that a surgery of this size has been performed in Brazil; in the literature, we find many contrary lines due to the risk to the patient. But we were able to remove 80% of the tumor around the root, in the spinal cord, and the American experience indicates that another tumor will not grow in this area. It was a great learning experience”, says Duarte.

“We don’t understand the whole mechanism, but my concept is that we can cut the connection between the central nervous system and the tumor, so that the potential growth can stop”, explains the American. The surgery required a surgical center with state-of-the-art technology and a team made up of the most diverse professionals, a large part of the clinical staff of Hospital Marcelino Champagnat. “In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, surgeries like this are always a challenge in relation to anesthesia, mainly due to their long duration, which increases the risk of complications due to the compromise of the functions of some organs considered essential. I believe that the control of bleeding and replacement of blood components were essential for the positive result obtained. This, together with the proper functioning of the kidney and the maintenance of body temperature”, explains anesthetist Clóvis Corso. The procedure included a plastic surgeon, geneticist, dermatologist, cardiologist, orthopedist and ophthalmologist.

McKay has been working since 1985 as a plastic surgeon in Chicago, but has traveled the world, in countries like Vietnam, working with different teams on new procedures for the treatment of rare diseases. “I try to generate a determination about the team’s potential before starting the surgery. In general, this type of surgery is very difficult and we need to have accurate communication. And, when we don’t speak the same language, this effort is essential because the return on investment in helping these people is quite large, so it doesn’t matter if it’s difficult. In Karina’s case, she is young, relatively healthy and, even if she has the tumor, she has a great chance of having a normal life,” says McKay.

Web Stories