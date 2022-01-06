Current champion of Copinha, Internacional goes in search of his sixth title in the competition

Internacional’s boys are looking for the sixth title of the Copinha and want to continue as the champions of the competition

Current champion of Copinha, Internacional is looking for another title in the 2022 season. As the tournament was not held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the boys from Colorado continue as the last champions of the main youth competition in the country.

Inter is in Group 25, which includes the teams São Raimundo, Portuguesa and União Mogi. The bracket is based in Mogi das Cruzes (eastern region of Greater São Paulo) and all duels will be played at Francisco Ribeiro Nogueira Stadium

The debut of the team from Rio Grande do Sul was on January 4, against São Raimundo, and the team won by 2-0, with goalkeeper Lucas Flores taking a penalty when the match was already in the lead for Colorado.

In the last Copinha, which was played in 2020, Inter were the champions, when after a draw in normal time, they defeated Grêmio on penalties by 3-1. The match was held at Pacaembu, which always makes the final of the tournament.

International titles in Copinha:

1974

1978

1980

1998

2020