Daniel Alves celebrates debut with victory

Announced as a reinforcement for Barcelona in November 2021, right-back Daniel Alves was finally able to officially debut for the Catalan club. This Wednesday, 05, the 38-year-old Brazilian started his team’s victory over Linares by 2-1, in the Copa del Rey, and celebrated the moment after the match.
“I’m very happy, a movie is going through my head. Going back to playing in official competitions with Barça is a very special gift and I try to enjoy it. I just want to play with my teammates, help them, improve them. It’s a competition (King’s Cup) with many surprises, but they don’t happen to us. We knew it was difficult, but we were mentally strong,” Dani told “Barça TV”.
Daniel Alves arrived at Barcelona after the European summer transfer window closed and had to wait for the market to open again to be registered. Now regularized, the wing said that his team knew how to suffer to beat the opponent of the third division in this fourth.
“They couldn’t let me be thrown into my re-debut. For me, it’s a special day to get back into the Barça shirt. You have to learn to compete and fight until the end. Only those who know how to suffer raise cups. Today we’ve achieved that”, he stressed .
With Daniel Alves at their disposal, Barcelona returns to the field next Saturday, away from home, to face Granada, in the Spanish Championship. After the duel for La Liga, the Catalan team is committed to Real Madrid, in the Spanish Super Cup.