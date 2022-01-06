Daniel Alves celebrates debut with victory

Announced as a reinforcement for Barcelona in November 2021, right-back Daniel Alves was finally able to officially debut for the Catalan club. This Wednesday, 05, the 38-year-old Brazilian started his team’s victory over Linares by 2-1, in the Copa del Rey, and celebrated the moment after the match.

“I’m very happy, a movie is going through my head. Going back to playing in official competitions with Barça is a very special gift and I try to enjoy it. I just want to play with my teammates, help them, improve them. It’s a competition (King’s Cup) with many surprises, but they don’t happen to us. We knew it was difficult, but we were mentally strong,” Dani told “Barça TV”.