Days Gone sold over 9 million units • Eurogamer.pt

Days Gone was released in April 2019 and Sony Interactive Entertainment has never officially revealed the number of units sold, something the game’s director doesn’t understand, especially as it may sound like it failed and says that’s not the case.

After the announcement that more than 8 million units of Ghost of Tsushima have been sold in 17 months, Jeff Ross, director of Days Gone, shared on Twitter that his game has already sold more than that and he doesn’t understand why he has nothing. been communicated.

“By the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been available for a year and a half (and another month) and had sold over 8 million copies,” wrote Ross. “Already sold more, then over a million on Steam.”

“The local management always made us feel like it was a big let down,” he added.

Ross reveals in this way that Days Gone has sold over 9 million units, over 8 million on the PS4 version, which makes it strange that it hasn’t been officially announced.

