Death of first H3N2 victim in Cuiabá confirmed

The Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá confirmed the first death by Influenza A H3N2 in Cuiabá. The victim was a 68-year-old woman and was admitted to a private hospital in the capital.

Epidemiological Surveillance was notified on December 20 that the patient had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The death took place last Thursday (30), but the confirmation that it was the H3N2 virus took place this Tuesday (4), after receiving the examination report and confirmation from the State’s Central Laboratory.

The manager of Epidemiological Surveillance, Flavia Guimarães points out that the flu syndrome is transmitted through the respiratory tract, in the same way as Covid-19.

It reinforces the necessary preventive care, such as hand washing, social distancing, use of 70% alcohol, use of masks, keeping away from people with symptoms, avoiding crowding, so that there is no contagion.

It is also essential to emphasize the need for vaccination, both for Covid-19 and for Influenza.

In the case of these diseases that are vaccine-preventable, such as Influenza and Covid, when the person takes the vaccine, the possibility of having a serious evolution in the disease and of dying is reduced.

