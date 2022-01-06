DefesaNet – Malvinas-Falklands – Malvinas/ Falklands: British fleet carried 31 nuclear bombs in the 82 war

Natasha Niebieskikwiat

Clarin

Buenos Aires

04 January 2021



Coinciding with the 189 years of British occupation of the Falkland Islands that took place yesterday (JAN 03) and with the national government’s announcements about what its activities will be like when the 40th anniversary of the Anglo-Argentine war is completed in April, documents emerge provocative and highly confidential.

Journalist Richard Norton Taylor (Declassified.UK) said he accessed a new declassified document from the UK National Archives, which claims that his country’s armed forces possessed 31 nuclear weapons in the fleet that participated in the 1982 Falklands/Falklands war Norton Taylor said 12 of those weapons are in HMS Invincible, where Prince Andrew served during the war. And also that in the feverish discussions between the military and diplomats, fear of the ex-USSR arose. If they used weapons in the South Atlantic, they could be left unprotected against Soviet power.

The journalist, who has written for three decades in The Guardian newspaper about security and defense, published an extensive article yesterday entitled “Desclassified UK”. There he points out that in mid-May 1982, the British aircraft carrier HMS Hermes had 18 nuclear weapons on board and the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible had 12; while the auxiliary ship of the Royal Regent Fleet owned one. There they were considered “most protected”. “The ships were within the ‘Total Exclusion Zone’ imposed by Britain around the Falkland Islands,” the documents state.

what was known so far

It was only in 2003 that Great Britain admitted that several of the ships that former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sent to the South Atlantic to forcibly expel the Argentine military who, by decision of the dictator Leopoldo Galtieri, had militarily reoccupied the islands, carried arms atomic. But what’s different now is that Norton Taylor reveals a number of weapons that until now had not been reported. He claims that this “was not released before this document was transferred to the National Archives in Kew, southwest of London”.

As Clarín found out, Norton’s information comes from the fact that all archives in Great Britain, after 30 years, are sent to the National Archives. And this information must be accessible to all citizens who need it.

In 2003, the British Ministry of Defense also recognized that there were “incidents” in the transport of these weapons, such as damaged containers in their shipments without damaging the weapons. Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman, the official British historian of the Falklands War, also wrote about this when he acknowledged that nuclear weapons were shipped from Gibraltar to the islands.

And at the time, the psychoanalyst of former French president François Mitterrand assured in a book that Thatcher intended to use nuclear weapons on Argentine territory to define once and for all the war for the Falklands if his country’s forces found themselves in difficulties.

Ali Magoudi, the psychoanalyst of the late Mitterrand, wrote that this plan was to drop bombs in the province of Córdoba (where the Argentine Aircraft Factory – FAdeA operates), but it was aborted by Mitterrand’s decision to collaborate with the Iron Lady. him information about the weapons France had sold to Argentina.

At the time, former president Néstor Kirchner demanded an explanation from London. Argentina, which proved to have more humanitarian military codes in the war than the British, has always denounced the nuclearization of the conflict. But no government dared to take the sinking of the Crucero General Belgrano to international tribunals, in which more than 323 Argentines died, out of a total of 649 deaths in this country and 255 in Great Britain.

Norton Taylor’s Information

The journalist and writer recalls that the problem contained in the National Archives of his country was marked as “Top Secret Atomic“. And that the problem caused “panic” and discussions among London authorities about the physical harm that guns could cause. The kind of policy decisions that suited them and what they didn’t make.

It points out that an act of the Ministry of Defense, dated April 6, 1982, referred to the “great concern” that some of the “deep nuclear bombs” could be “lost or damaged and the fact made public”. The minutes, Norton added, said that “the international repercussions of such an incident could be very damaging.” It has always been said that the British idea was to fire these weapons, in principle, at submarines. Then a dispute arose between the Defense and the Foreign Office, which asked the former to “disarm” the weapons. But the Navy refused, Norton notes.

The Ministry of Defense took note of the main arguments in favor of keeping the weapons on board and, according to Norton’s investigation, stated: “In case of tension or hostilities between us and the Soviet Union at the same time as Operation Corporate [a nome de código dado à libertação das Malvinas/Falklands], the military capacity of our warships would be drastically reduced.”

A document in the archive states, according to Norton’s claims, that there was no risk of an “atomic bomb-type explosion”. But there was a threat of “fissile material removal” if any of the weapons were damaged, which could lead to up to 50 “additional deaths” from cancer.

On specialized websites it is reported that nuclear fission “is a reaction in which a heavy nucleus, when bombarded with neutrons, becomes unstable and decomposes into two nuclei, whose sizes are of the same order of magnitude, with large energy spillage and emission of two or three neutrons”.

But Norton points out that for the British, even if there was no contamination in the case of a damaged or sunken nuclear weapon, the Argentines could get hold of nuclear technology and “we could have to face a great shame in the field of non-proliferation .

“THE Royal Navy rejected a plan to unload the weapons at the British base on Ascension Island, in the South Atlantic Ocean. She said that would delay the task force’s passage to the Falklands and that the operation would not be kept secret,” Norton said. It was then that they were transferred to the aforementioned ships.

Norton also notes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs feared that the presence of nuclear weapons in the South Atlantic violated the1967 Tlatelolco Treaty, which established a nuclear weapons-free zone in Latin America and neighboring waters, including the Falklands/Falklands.