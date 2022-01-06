Delay in vaccinating children is ‘unbelievable denial of science’ given the increase in covid cases, says Fiocruz doctor | Coronavirus

At the beginning of last December, care for covid-19 cases was rare or, on certain days, non-existent in the routine of pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Márcio Nehab.

What could be an indication of an improvement in the pandemic, is now seen by him as the phase that preceded a period of “a frightening rise in cases”.

“In the last two weeks, the situation has worsened a lot. Yesterday (Monday), for example, was the day I made the most requests for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. It has been like that in recent days. I’ve never made so many requests. requests for exams in life”, comments Nehab, who is from the Fernandes Figueira National Institute for Women’s, Child and Adolescent Health, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (IFF/FioCruz).

The pediatrician, who works in public and private hospitals in Rio de Janeiro, treats children of different ages. In suspected covid-19 cases, he orders tests for patients and their families. And in recent weeks, Nehab has noticed a peculiarity: virtually all family members test positive for the disease.

“In previous variants, the transmission rate between family members was already high, but in omicron it has been even greater. It is a much more transmissible variant”, says the expert to BBC News Brasil.

He says that he made about 20 requests for covid-19 exams, including the children and their families, last Monday (01/3), whereas in previous periods he had never requested more than 15, not even at the height of the pandemic. in March 2021. This increase in records of the disease, says Nehab, has also been noticed by his professional colleagues.

Amidst the current scenario, Nehab classifies as “complete denial of science” the federal government’s conduct in relation to the vaccination of children against covid-19.

Although the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years on December 16, the federal government decided to hold a public consultation on the subject and ended discussions on the subject, with the approval of the immunization, only this Wednesday (05/01).

The increase in covid-19 cases

1 of 1 Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Márcio Nehab warns of an increase in cases of covid-19 — Photo: MAYRA MALAVÉ – IFF/FIOCRUZ Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Márcio Nehab warns of an increase in covid-19 cases — Photo: MAYRA MALAVÉ – IFF/FIOCRUZ

As has happened in different regions of the world, Brazil suffers from the advance of omicron. From what has been observed in other countries, the variant causes milder or even asymptomatic conditions, but it is more transmissible.

In Brazil, scenes of lines waiting for medical care for suspected covid-19 are once again common. The search for tests for the disease has been increasing in recent days and positive results have increased. There are also more hospitalizations when compared to the last months of 2021, according to reports from health professionals.

Amidst the current scenario, the country is experiencing difficulties in measuring the real situation of the pandemic. With insufficient tests and difficulties in disclosing data in many municipalities, experts have stated that it is not possible to quantify the real situation of the pandemic in Brazil in recent days.

It is possible to assess part of the scenario through data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving average of cases (which analyzes the numbers of the last seven days) started to grow for about two weeks. On December 22, for example, it was in 3,100 cases. On Tuesday (04/04) it jumped to 9,800.

For Nehab, there is no doubt that the country is once again facing a worrying period. “Now, days after New Year’s Eve, I believe that cases will explode, something impressive, as it happens in other countries”, he says. “In 15 days, we could have a significant and very frightening increase in cases”, he declares. And this rise in cases also includes children, emphasizes the pediatrician.

The impasse on the use of Pfizer aimed at children, comments the expert, makes the situation more worrying because the vaccination of this group is classified as a strategic measure to fight the pandemic.

“We will start this vaccination late, in an unbelievable denial of science. All over the world, all health regulatory agencies recommend vaccination for children. Absolutely the whole world is in favor of it, but here we have moved away from science” , declares the doctor.

“It is difficult to refute science with half a dozen opposing opinions, which ends up leading to panic and fear. We never had a public consultation for anything vaccine, the mandatory safety steps were always respected. But now people in bad faith have decided to spread the word lies,” adds the expert.

According to data from Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization, Brazil recorded 301 child deaths from the disease in the period from March 2020, beginning of the pandemic, to early December 2021. According to these data, 2,978 children were diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) per covid-19, with 156 deaths in 2020. Last year, up to December 6, 3,185 new infections and 145 deaths were registered.

The vaccination of this group, experts point out, helps to prevent children from becoming seriously ill, even if they contract the disease. It also protects adults and younger children who live with them.

In October, the vaccine for children was approved in the United States. Later, it was also used in Canada, Israel and the European Union.

In Brazil, the topic became an imbroglio, even after approval by Anvisa. The Ministry of Health decided to hold a public consultation on the subject. The result of the survey, released on Tuesday (01/04), was against what the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and President Jair Bolsonaro defended: most people are against the requirement of a medical prescription for the immunization of kids.

One day after releasing the results of the public consultation, the Ministry of Health allowed the use of vaccines in this group without the need for a prescription. The vaccines are expected to arrive in Brazil: from January 10th.

Since the authorization of Anvisa, in December, authorities from various regions of the country began to criticize the conduct of the Ministry of Health in relation to the issue and stated, even without approval from the federal government, that they would vaccinate children in their States.

For Márcio Nehab, it is now essential that people cover the authorities’ urgency in relation to the issue. “These vaccines need to arrive by yesterday, before the circus catches fire. We’re already going to start late, as it was with the adults. This is a political fight, not a scientific one.”

‘We need to see the situation in 15 days’

In addition to the vaccination of children, Nehab emphasizes that it is also essential to apply the booster dose to adults and adolescents. He points out that the impact of omicron in Brazil or the role that vaccines applied in the country will play in combating the new variant is still unknown. However, the infectologist emphasizes that immunization is the main way to prevent serious effects.

According to Nehab, only a few weeks from now it will be possible to analyze the current scenario of the pandemic, through the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations by covid-19. Although it is a variant that has caused a milder picture, the doctor emphasizes that the rapid spread of omicron can also overload beds and increase the number of deaths.

“Even if it’s less serious, it infects more people and this can also increase the chances of some of them developing serious cases”, says the doctor.

He says that he has only dealt with mild cases in recent weeks, but he comments that some professional colleagues have already admitted adults and children in the current period. “We need to see the situation in 15 days. With so much crowding in recent weeks and many people without the use of masks, the chance of this causing problems is 100%”, he declares.