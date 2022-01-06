Delegate who investigated PCC appointed to investigate stab against Bolsonaro – Politica

(photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was irritated when asked yesterday about the veracity of the stab wound he received during the 2018 election campaign. At a press conference after being discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital, in So Paulo, he stated that they want “politicize an attempted murder”. The head of the Executive took the opportunity to emphasize that the case was reopened by the Federal Police and said it was expected that it would “deepen further”.

The PF appointed delegate Martin Bottaro Purper to take over the third inquiry into the attack. The agent has already led investigations against the First Command of the Capital faction (PCC) (read Learn more).

The two previous investigations by the PF concluded that Adlio Bispo, the main person accused of the stabbing, acted alone. Bolsonaro, however, does not accept the version and says that the attitude “was not in his (aggressor’s) head”. According to the president, Adlio had been traveling in Brazil for a long time, even though he was unemployed. “So, in my opinion, it is not difficult to unravel this case. Now, important people will arrive, do not have any doubts”, he stressed. “There is no doubt about the attempted murder. I wanted to be playing my football, despite my age, I wanted to be doing more things, and I don’t.”

Bolsonaro denied that he had politicized the hospitalization, motivated by an intestinal obstruction – according to him, a reflex of the stabbing. “I didn’t want to be here. I was scheduled to return to Brasilia on Tuesday. A gastric tube was placed and, in a few minutes, gastric juices came out. You are kidding me about this politicization. Doctor Macedo has your honor, and I am I have mine. We have a lot to take care of,” he said, referring to his personal doctor, Antnio Luiz Macedo.