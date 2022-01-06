Departure of Fábio do Cruzeiro exposes changes in the SAF era in Brazil; Botafogo investor laid off veterans at Crystal Palace

At 41 years old and close to completing a thousand games for the cruise, fabio became the first symbol of an inevitable change caused by the Football Corporations in Brazil: the exchange of the passionate gaze of the amateur leader for the pragmatism of investors. The goalkeeper, with a contract until December 2022, announced his departure from the club after 17 years and 976 games.

“SAF Cruzeiro wants to end my career immediately, even though I am in full physical and technical condition to continue playing at a high level and helping Cruzeiro. Only God can determine our time”, vented the athlete in a statement on social media.

The change of plan occurred after Ronaldo signaled with the purchase of SAF from Raposa. The group that will assume football informed the player that they wanted to reduce the contract and end it in March, after Mineiro. Fabio did not accept.

The message from the new Cruzeiro managers was clear when the club, when announcing the cast for 2022 on social networks, left the player out, even with the issue still being discussed.

Fábio stated that he suggested reducing his salary to the established ceiling, which was not accepted by the SAF.

posture change

Such toughness perhaps did not come from a leader driven by passion: even with the glaring scarcity of resources and the failure in the Serie B of 2021, Sergio Rodrigues signed the goalkeeper’s renewal last November, with the transformation of football from Raposa to SAF already well underway.

The way in which Cruzeiro’s new managers dealt with the case also reinforces a path that is natural as soon as investors take up football: the search for the rejuvenation of the squad, empowering, by table, players who can yield future transfers. And in this the older ones, without potential for sale, are discarded.

John Text, an American billionaire who came to the fore after signaling a desire to buy SAF from Botafogo, tried to dismiss the veterans of the Crystal Palace, English club that has managed since the end of the last European season. Seven over the age of 30, all at the end of their contract, were released to look for other clubs. Including Gary Cahill, 35, established in his career.

“It is necessary to call those who are not productive and explain that a new story is being written,” he said. Marco Aurélio Cunha, former director of São Paulo and CBF.

The pragmatism that is imagined in the SAF must fully reach a practice that is still common in some Brazilian clubs: the hiring of former players, usually idols, for positions in the football department, where it is not clear whether it was due to gift attributes or gratitude by the past. The story doesn’t go away, but it doesn’t pay the bills either.