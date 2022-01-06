Detran-SP changes vehicle licensing deadline in 2022; see how it looks

Due to the change in the number of installments for the payment of the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) in 2022, which rose from three to five, the São Paulo State Traffic Department (Detran-SP) announced the change in the calendar of annual licensing.

The deadline, previously started in April for vehicles with end 1 plates, May for end 2, and so on, now starts in July and ends on December 31st.

With the change, according to the agency, this year the licensing will be done with two final plates per month until October. Therefore, vehicles with end plates 1 and 2 must be licensed in July, 3 and 4 in August, 5 and 6 in September, 7 and 8 in October, 9 in November and 0 in December.

Another change is in the amount of the license fee. According to Detran, in 2022, the value for used and new cars will be R$ 144.86. Last year, the fees were R$ 98.91 and R$ 131.80, respectively. An increase of 46.45% for used vehicles and 9.9% for new ones, according to the agency.

Just like last year, in 2022 car owners will be exempt from paying the mandatory insurance Insurance for Personal Injury Caused by Road Vehicles (DPVAT).

According to Detran, failing to carry out the licensing is considered a very serious infringement as determined by the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB). Thus, when caught without a license, the driver will have to pay a fine of R$293.47. In addition, you will receive seven points in the National Driver’s License (CNH), in addition to running the risk of having the vehicle taken to the yard until regularization.

How to do the licensing

The calendar sets the deadline for payment of the license according to the final number of the license plate. However, payment must be made by the last business day of the month indicated.

In addition, all possible vehicle debts, such as traffic fines, must be paid.

When licensing the vehicle, just inform the Renavan number, which appears at the top of the document, whether physical or digital.

Payment can be made over the internet, through the car owner’s bank website, at lottery outlets or at ATMs. Other debts, such as IPVA and fines, can also be paid at the time of annual licensing.

The digital document is available for download and printing under the “Digital Licensing” item on the Poupatempo, Detran-SP and Senatran portals. Furthermore, the applications Poupatempo Digital, Detran.SP and Digital Traffic Card (CDT) can also be used to carry out the service. As the document in paper currency was extinct in São Paulo, the driver himself must print it on plain paper.

Detran-SP informs that drivers will be able to do the licensing in advance from January 3rd. In that case, regardless of the end of the board.