DF registers 26 cases of co-infection of influenza and covid-19

posted on 01/05/2022 12:27 pm



(credit: Paola MAFLA / AFP)

The Health Department of the Federal District confirmed, this Wednesday (5/1), 26 cases of influenza coinfection and covid-19 of tests collected in private laboratories. According to the folder, there is no information on the subtyping of the influenza virus. In addition, there are no records of hospitalizations due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), that is, none of those diagnosed with simultaneous infection were hospitalized.

According to the secretariat, coinfections are more likely to occur during periods of greater seasonality, when there is greater spread of various respiratory viruses. Therefore, the folder emphasizes the need for the population to continue adopting respiratory etiquette measures, such as the use of a mask, respecting distance, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds and closed spaces.

Vaccination against influenza was released to the entire population in July last year, when the demand for priority groups was below the target. However, according to the Department of Health, even so the search remained low and, without proper collective protection, the chances of spreading the virus increase. Vaccination locations can be checked on the folder’s website.

The secretariat’s guidance is that people who have flu-like symptoms must first undergo the test for covid-19. If it is negative, it must follow the respiratory label measures indicated by the folder.

Influenza surveillance in Brazil and the Federal District occurs, as well as with covid-19, through the Rtq-PCR test of nasopharyngeal swab secretion for virus research, carried out in influenza (GS) sentinel units and in cases hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), which should be reported to Sivep-Influenza.