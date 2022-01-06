DF will not have street carnival in 2022, says Ibaneis Rocha

posted on 06/01/2022 09:32 / updated on 06/01/2022 09:51



(credit: Renato Alves / Agência Brasilia)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), informed the mail, this Thursday morning (6/1), that the DF will not have carnival in 2022. According to the head of the local Executive, a decree is being prepared on the matter.

Ibaneis did not give a date for the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF), but said that this should be done during his vacation, from January 7th to 22nd. “It will be for Paco (Vice-Governor),” he informed.

The secretary of Culture, Bartolomeu Rodrigues, informed the report that the private carnival parties will also be altered by the decree.

Wait for more information