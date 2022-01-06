Did you like ‘Don’t Look Up’? Watch ten films about denial and fake news on streaming – 01/05/2022 – Streaming

Have you ever seen “Don’t Look Up”?

This question, which became the new “Have you seen ‘Bacurau’?”, has been causing a stir on social media in recent weeks. The film of the moment, directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay and released by Netflix, causes a stir mainly because it mocks post-truth society and our times of denial.

The plot features two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover that a meteor will collide with Earth in six months and destroy the entire planet. They promptly share the catastrophic news with the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, and with the American press. But nobody cares much. And, despite photos and scientific studies, there are conspiracy theories that such a meteor does not exist.

Any resemblance to reality is no coincidence.

Despite sounding exaggerated, the story was seen as a satire of current deniers, especially when addressing issues such as the impact of fake news and the manipulation of political campaigns.

But “Don’t Look Up” isn’t the only movie that talks about it. There is a whole cinematic universe that sheds light, in different ways, on the most bizarre conspiracy theories and the fight against the truth.

Fake news? The documentary “Cercados” presents journalistic coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and false news related to the coronavirus. “Privacy Hacked” talks about how false news influences people’s behavior and politics through social networks.

​Earthplaning? “A Terra É Flat” takes a dive into the leaders of this movement in the United States. Does global warming not exist? “The Campaign Against the Climate” showcases how big companies fund these theories. Is the Holocaust a Scam? “Denial” recreates a real judgment on the subject.

But if “Don’t Look Up” invests in sarcasm to get attention, these other films show that the impacts of denial are often not funny.

Check below a list with different productions for those who liked the new success of Netflix.

?

2020 Never Again

From the creators of the “Black Mirror” series, the fake Netflix documentary recalls the main events of 2020 and uses sarcasm to poke fun at deniers and conspiracy theories. This is the case of a press officer for Trump, played by Lisa Kudrow, who says that Ukraine does not exist. Also from the housewife who believes that the coronavirus vaccine implants a chip in people — any resemblance to an aunt of hers at Christmas is not a mere coincidence.

USA, 2020. Directed by: Al Campbell and Alice Mathias. With: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow. 12 years. on Netflix

The Campaign Against Climate

Shown at the Ecospeaker show last year, the documentary shows how the world’s biggest oil companies have financed campaigns that say that global warming doesn’t exist for decades — environmental fake news spread even today by deniers like former US president Donald Trump and the former -Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araújo.

Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland and Belgium, 2020. Director: Mads Ellesøe. Free. Available for rent on YouTube

Surrounded

Released at the end of 2020, the documentary about the performance of the press during the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil follows the backstage of the work of journalists from different vehicles, including the leaf, and shows the difficulties in combating denial and fake news about the virus that has killed 620,000 people in the country.

Brazil, 2020. Directed by: Caio Cavechini. 10 years. On Globoplay

The Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy

This is another documentary exploring the misinformation in Covid-19’s days. The production tells how the anti-vaccination movement emerged, mainly in the United States and Europe, led by names such as Andrew Wakefield, a British physician who published in 1998 a manipulated study in which he related autism to the use of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

France, 2021. Directed by: Colette Camden. 12 years. On HBO Max

After the Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

From several cases, the documentary production of HBO examines the universe of fake news in the United States, in particular its use in political campaigns, and the consequences of misinformation, conspiracy theories and false news in society.

USA, 2020. Directed by: Andrew Rossi. 12 years. On HBO Max

Fake News: Based on Real Facts

The producers of the documentary, released in 2017, travel to different countries, including Russia, the United States and Macedonia, and interview journalists, professors, researchers and even a 19-year-old who makes money by publishing false news on the internet. From these conversations, they show the beginning of the phenomenon of fake news in the world, a term that started to become popular at that time.

Brazil, 2017. Direction: André Fran and Rodrigo Cebrian. Free. On the website Canals Globo

don’t look up

In the Netflix movie, two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, discover that a comet is heading towards Earth and must wreak havoc on the planet. They try to share the apocalyptic discovery with the government and the press, but no one seems to care and denial theories circulate, saying the risk does not exist.

USA, 2021. Directed by: Adam McKay. With: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. 16 years. on Netflix

Denial

Starring Rachel Weisz, the film is based on the true story of Deborah Lipstadt, an American researcher who is sued by David Irving, a denial who claims the Holocaust never existed and accuses the university professor of defamation. The legal clash actually took place in 1996 in England.

USA and UK, 2016. Directed by: Mick Jackson. With: Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson and Timothy Spall. 12 years. For rent on iTunes and YouTube​

Privacy Hacked

The 2019 production is yet another to examine fake news when explaining the scandal at Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that influenced the election of Donald Trump and the campaign in favor of Brexit, in the United Kingdom, based on the appropriation of data from social media users and the spread of false news.

USA, 2019. Directed by: Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim. With: Brittany Kaiser, David Carroll and Paul-Olivier Dehaye. 14 years. on Netflix

The earth is flat

It may seem counter-intuitive to believe that the Earth is flat even after centuries of science, man visiting space countless times and everyone having seen an eclipse. But there are still earth workers among us. This documentary interviews some of these people, leaders of the movement in the United States, as well as scientists trying to explain the bizarreness of this belief.

USA, 2018. Directed by: Daniel J. Clark. 12 years. on Netflix