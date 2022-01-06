Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira meet globals on vacation

Paolla Oliveira and globals in Fernando de Noronha (Instagram Reproduction)

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are on a romantic trip for two around the island of Fernando de Noronha, and were surprised to find some globals along the way.

“Encounters,” wrote Paolla as she posted photos next to Mumuzinho, Claudia Raia, Jarbas Homem de Mello, Enzo Celulari and Giovanna Lancellotti on Instagram. Until then, the atmosphere among the lovebirds had been just that of a romantic trip, with the right to many cuddles at the turn of the year.

Right after the turn of the year, Diogo invited Paolla to take the stage during his concert and shared with the fans a few minutes of the couple’s romance atmosphere.

end of the year trip

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira they are spending the first days of the year at an inn in Fernando de Noronha. The couple, who are highly praised for their beauty and chemistry, took advantage of the visuals of the place to take pictures and get fans excited about the captions.

In a photo published by Diogo this Tuesday (4), the two appear smiling in front of a hill and the samba dancer plays with Noronha’s fame. “Let’s go where anything can happen, including nothing,” he said, causing laughter.

Good-humored, Paolla took the opportunity to fan the imagination of fans. “Is there any way anything can happen my people?”, he asked, using laughter emojis.