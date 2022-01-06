Djokovic has a visa rejected, is expected to be out of the Australian Open and will be deported

Today’s best tennis player was ‘barred’ upon arriving in Australia after not being vaccinated

Novak Djokovic should not defend the tri-championship of the Australian Open. The number 1 in the world had his visa rejected and was ordered to leave the country of Oceania this Thursday. THE Serbian said earlier this week he would have a medical waiver to participate in the season’s first Grand Slam, despite not disclosing his vaccination status for COVID-19.

However, the Serbian was barred upon arriving at Melbourne airport, Australia, and after being detained for more than 10 hours for explanations to the local government, he has not convinced the authorities and will not be able to enter the country to dispute the tournament.io, which starts on the next 17th.

According to the newspaper The Times, Djokovic appealed the decision and even involved Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in an attempt to be cleared to participate in the tournament. “I told him that Serbia is with him. Our authorities are doing everything to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world immediately,” said Vucic.

The whole problem occurred because, according to the newspaper, a member of its team requested a type of visa for entry into the country that does not apply to those who received a vaccine waiver.

As soon as the error was discovered, the federal border department contacted the government of Victoria, a partner in organizing the tournament, to try to resolve the problem.

Earlier this Wednesday morning (5), the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison he had said that Djokovic would have to explain himself when he arrived in the country to justify his medical exemption. Otherwise, the best tennis player of today could be barred from Australia and, consequently, from the Grand Slam.

“If the evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated any differently than anyone else and will return home on the next plane.”, said the prime minister.

“If the medical exemption is given by professionals and this has been provided as a condition for him to board the plane, he will have to show this when he arrives in Australia.”

GettyImages

On the other hand, the internal affairs minister of Australia, Karen Andrews, clarified that exemption for Djokovic was granted by the state government of Victoria. and for the organization of the tournament, but it is the government of the country that has the final word.

“While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia may allow an unvaccinated player to participate in the Australian Open, it is the national government that will enforce the requirements at the Australian border.”

The leader of the ATP ranking is the current three-time champion of the first Grand Slam on the calendar and has 9 titles in total. In 2021, the tournament will be played between January 17th and 30th with exclusive broadcast by ESPN on Star+.