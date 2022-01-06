Djokovic has his visa canceled and is out of the 2022 Australian Open | sneakers

Now it’s official: Novak Djokovic is out of the 2022 Australian Open. At least for now. This Wednesday (Thursday morning at local time), Australia denied entry visas to the tennis player, who will have to leave the country immediately. The world’s number 1 had been held up for 12 hours at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport. Djokovic is without proof of Covid-19 vaccination, required to enter Australia. Serbia’s lawyers are trying to appeal the decision.

Djokovic tried to enter Australia using a special Australian Open release because he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the visa applied by the Serb did not support the vaccine exception for medical reasons.

The state government of Victoria, where the Australian Grand Slam will take place, has determined that only 100% immunized athletes, officials, referees and fans can enter Melbourne Park.

The tennis player landed in Australia around 9:30 am Brasília time (23:30 am local time). He was interrogated by Australian Border Force officials before being stopped at immigration.

In addition to Djoko, 25 other people linked to the tournament asked for medical exceptions to participate in the event and few got authorization from the organization. Earlier, Serbia’s foreign minister, Nikola Selakovic, asked for the tennis player to enter, but the request was not granted by the Serbian embassy in Canberra.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke through social media to communicate Djokovic’s visa cancellation, and made it clear that “rules are rules” for whoever it is.