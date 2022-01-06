Djokovic is denied entry to Australia and seeks preliminary injunction to prevent deportation

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 tennis star, was denied entry to Australia this Thursday (6) – in local time – after initially receiving a medical exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements for could play at the Australian Open.

The tennis star, who was “stuck” at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, received a letter from the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

The tennis player filed a preliminary injunction to prevent his deportation, according to the source.

Last year, Djokovic refused to reveal his vaccination status and said he wasn’t sure he would defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open because of the country’s quarantine rules.

Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke even said that Djokovic and any other tennis player would need to be vaccinated with both doses to enter the country.

“I spent fantastic quality time with my dear family members while on vacation and today I’m going to Down Under with a waiver allowance,” said the Serbian tennis player, using the term he calls South Pacific countries like Australia, New Zealand and other countries in Oceania.

“Let’s go to 2022,” Djokovic said on his Instagram profile.