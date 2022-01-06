Djokovic is stopped at airport in Australia for error filling in visa vaccination – Sports

The participation of Novak Djokovic at the Australia Open became a soap opera. And the last chapter is one of the most unexpected. The world’s number 1 tennis player arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, but was stopped at the airport because he had problems with his visa. The Serbian athlete reportedly presented wrong documentation right after getting off the plane at Tullamarine airport.

According to the Australian press, Djokovic’s team would have made a mistake in filling in the visa forms, without adding the important information that he had obtained a special medical permission to enter the country, without the need to prove immunization against covid-19, a mandatory requirement for everyone traveling to Australia. The player landed on Australian soil at around 23:30 local time, 9:30 am Brasília time.

And, until this article was published, he and his team were still waiting for permission to enter the country. Not even her luggage had been released until then, in the middle of the morning on Thursday, local time. Also according to the local press, the visa problem should not prevent the tennis player from entering, but should make his arrival in Australia even more tiring and exhausting.

However, it is possible that the tennis player may face new problems even after regularizing his visa. Still at the airport, he will have his special permission to enter the country evaluated and compete in the Australian Open, scheduled to start on the 17th of this month.

Medical permission is granted in the form of an exception for special cases where a visitor was unable or unable to complete vaccination against covid-19. And local authorities will decide whether to accept the reasons given by the leader of the world ranking.

Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he was flying to Australia after obtaining special medical permits, which local law allows. The Serb, however, did not disclose his motivation. The most speculated in the Australian press was that he had contracted the virus within the past six months, a situation that is considered legitimate for permission under Australian rules.

The situation, however, made international news and became another controversy involving the tennis player. Other tennis players and characters have already condemned Djokovic’s request to enter Australia even without revealing his vaccination status – he refuses to tell if he took the immunizer.

The controversy grew so much that the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, had to go public to comment on the case. And he stated that there will be no benefits for the tennis player if he does not present evidence strong enough to justify the special permit. “If this evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated any differently and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic. Absolutely none,” the politician said.