Djokovic stay in Australia at least until Monday

Djokovic’s defense got an injunction preventing deportation until a hearing is held Photo: Archive

Melbourne (Australia) – After having his residence permit in Australia canceled by the local authorities, Novak Djokovic will remain in the country for a few more days. Djokovic’s defense got an injunction which prevents the deportation of the tennis star until next Monday, January 10th, at 4:00 pm (local time, 2:00 am EDT). A hearing is scheduled for 10:00 am local time on the same day.

According to the Australian newspaper The Age, the tennis player’s lawyers were at an online hearing this Thursday. Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday night but was stranded for more than nine hours at Melbourne’s Tallamarine airport.

Despite having obtained a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open without proof of vaccination, he did not present sufficient evidence to have this authorization. He was taken to the Park Hotel in Carlton, which serves as a government detention hotel.

Outside the hotel where Djokovic is staying, some supporters of the tennis player demonstrated. “It’s an international scandal and the world is watching,” a Serbian woman, identified only as Jelena, told BBC.

Attorney Christopher Tran, representing the federal government, said the government is not opposed to an injunction against immediate deportation. Judge Anthony Kelly has suspended the case until a hearing is held next Monday, a week before the start of the Australian Open.