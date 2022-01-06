Djokovic taken to detention hotel in Australia pending deportation

Tennis player Novak Djokovic was taken from Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport to a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton on Thursday, pending his deportation from Australia over a visa problem.

Djokovic will be able to stay in Australia at least until next Monday (10), when the Court will judge the appeal presented by his lawyers.

TV footage showed the Serb arriving at the Park Hotel after his visa was canceled by the Australian Border Force. Sources close to the Australian Open told Reuters that Djokovic plans to file a preliminary injunction against the ruling.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (6) (local time) that “no one is above the rules” after the border force canceled Djokovic’s visa.

“Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules,” Morrison said in a tweet.

The world’s number one tennis player was initially granted a medical exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements to play at the Australian Open.