Doctor gives tips for those with flu symptoms

ISABELLA MENON

(FOLHAPRESS) – Amidst the H3N2 flu epidemic and the explosion of Covid cases with the omicron variant, emergency rooms in São Paulo have waiting lists that can reach six hours. In early 2022, the demand for testing and the search for doctors grew exponentially.

In the capital of São Paulo, in the first three days of the year alone, 20,333 people with respiratory symptoms were assisted by the municipal health network. There were 282 calls per hour, on average. Of the total attended, 11,585 had suspected Covid, the equivalent of 57%.

Health professionals, however, advise that the first flu symptoms can be treated at home and, in most cases, there is no need to go to hospitals.

“Most of the patients who are looking for it are young people, without comorbidities, who leave the hospital with a prescription for Novalgina [dipirona]. That doesn’t make sense”, says the infectologist from Santa Casa Fernanda Maffei.

According to Maffei, if the patient is not part of the risk group and presents a mild condition, it is possible to treat him at home.

Runny nose, body pain and fever are some of the symptoms that can be administered with pain relievers. “In most cases [de influenza], there are two or three days with symptoms. I recommend waiting a little bit. If you don’t feel short of breath, you can stay at home, you don’t need to go to a hospital”, he says.

Patients who seek the health system to perform tests can go to laboratories and pharmacies, which also do tests for both influenza and Covid-19, says the infectious disease specialist.

In these places, however, there is a cost – with a medical order, health plans cover tests in certain cases. The patient needs to be informed before the appointment.

Maffei says that telemedicine, available in some health plans, is also a way out and can serve for patients to resolve doubts and explain symptoms during care.

She also says that the search for clinics should preferably be for the elderly and people who belong to risk groups, for example, patients who have underlying diseases such as asthma and severe bronchitis.

Raquel Muarrek, an infectious disease specialist at Rede D’or, also warns that, instead of going to the hospital, the patient can get in touch with a doctor with whom he already has a follow-up.

Hospitals should be sought if symptoms persist and, even if medicated, the patient does not show clinical improvement within 24 to 48 hours.

Also an infectious disease specialist and member of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology), Renato Grinbaum recalls that hydration is very important for patients with flu-like symptoms.

He also explains that care to avoid transmitting the virus to other people must also be maintained, such as social isolation, use of masks and hand hygiene.