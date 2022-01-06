Dog guides police to accident scene and saves injured tutor – News

A dog saved the tutor’s life after a car accident. The 1-year-old dog, Shiló shepherd breed, ran along a highway, which alerted drivers, who called the police.

The animal, named Tinsley, was accompanying tutor Cam Laundry, 31, and one other passenger inside a truck. The vehicle overturned on Tuesday (4) and left a highway in New Hampshire, United States.

As the accident site could not be easily seen from the road, the occupants would likely freeze to death.

Tinsley hit the highway and ran between cars without stopping. Police officers were called and thought it was a stray stray and began chasing the animal.

Tinsley ran and guided the officers to the crash site, where the overturned car was seen. According to officials, the animal pointed to where the truck was.

Both occupants had been thrown out of the car, already suffering from hypothermia and badly injured.

Because of her help in the rescue, Tinsley has been called “the real-life Lassie,” after the famous movie theater dog, who seeks help for people in distress.

“It quickly became clear that Tinsley had taken [a polícia] the scene of the accident and the injured occupants,” said a statement from the New Hampshire police on Facebook.

“She’s my little guardian angel. It’s a miracle she has that kind of intelligence to do what she did,” said the tutor, in an interview with WCVB channel.

READ BELOW: Hero! Dog saves owner from being bitten by poisonous snake