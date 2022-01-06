Dollar amends 3rd high and reaches R$ 5.712; Ibovespa drops more than 2%

The dollar reached its third consecutive high today, this one of 0.39%, and closed on Wednesday (5) quoted at R$ 5.712 on sale. It is the highest value reached in more than two weeks, since December 21, 2021, when the American currency closed the day at R$ 5.739.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 2.42%, reaching 101,005.64 points. The sharp drop was the third in a row registered by the indicator and the biggest in more than a month, since November 26, 2021 (-3.39%).

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Reaction to Fed minutes

Investors reported today the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States), held on December 14 and 15, in which authorities signaled the possibility of an increase in interest rates (now close to zero) more sooner than expected to control the rise in inflation.

If implemented, this move by the Fed would represent an additional challenge for assets in emerging countries — such as the real — since, with higher interest rates, the profitability of American bonds also increases, which can cause an investment flight to the USA.

Data from the Central Bank of Brazil published today showed that the country attracted, in net terms, just over US$6.1 billion in 2021. Although it was the best result in six years, the number corresponds to only a small fraction of the approximately of US$73.7 billion lost between 2018 and 2020.

Pressure for readjustments

In the domestic scenario, the recent pressure from public servants for salary readjustments, added to the proximity of presidential elections in Brazil, represent a risk for the performance of the Real and Ibovespa in 2022, as explained to Reuters Bruno Mori, economist and financial planner by the To plan.

[Mobilização de servidores] It’s a problem for the government, which has little flexibility [para negociações], little flexibility. (…) This can generate additional spending pressure, and, to close this account, it will depend a lot on tax collection, which may not increase much in a year of low economic growth.

Bruno Mori, from Plan

At the Central Bank alone, 1,200 employees without commissioned positions or planned for replacement have already joined the mobilization for readjustment — more than a third of the total number of active servers (3,500) — the president of the National Union of São Paulo told O Estado de S. Paulo BC employees (Signal), Fábio Faiad.

“We will have a collective document with people who will deliver commissions and eventual replacements and another list of people who will under no circumstances assume the commissions to talk to President Roberto Campos Neto. The idea is to say that we are not able to administer the BC with this readjustment situation only for the Federal Police and not for the BC”, he added.

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)