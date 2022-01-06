Don’t Look Up becomes Netflix’s Most Viewed Movie in 1 Week

don’t look up set the record for most hours of stream for a title of Netflix within the same week. Between December 27th and January 2nd, the comedy directed by Adam McKay was watched for 152.29 million hours by platform users.

According to information from Netflix for Deadline, the accumulated streaming hours of the production already qualify it as the third most watched film in the history of the site, behind only bird box and Red alert.

As the official Netflix numbers consider the first 28 days after debut, don’t look up you have until January 21 to continue climbing this ranking.

Last Tuesday (4), director and screenwriter McKay tweeted that he was “just dumbfounded” by the success of the film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.

The film tells the story of a pair of scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover a gigantic comet on a collision course with Earth. When they try to warn the US President (Streep) and the public, however, they are greeted with disbelief and disregard.

don’t look up is available for streaming on Netflix.

