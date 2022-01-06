Dortmund’s ‘impossible plan’ to have Haaland for at least another year

According to information from the newspaper L’Équipe, the Aurinegra board intends to offer 16 million euros (R$ 102 million) a year to guarantee the permanence of the Norwegian

Everything seems to indicate that Erling Haaland will be the big player in the transfer market next summer. At 21, the Norwegian striker is ready to take the leap to the highest level of football. However, the Borussia Dortmund promises to make it as difficult as possible for its main star to leave.

According to French newspaper L’Équipe, the German club can offer the striker 16 million euros (BRL 102 million) per year to ensure its continuity for at least one more season.

If Haaland accepts, he will become the highest paid of the entire team, second only to Marco Reus, which receives 12 million euros, four less than the club would be willing to pay the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old has another two-and-a-half year contract with the club aurinegro, but he has never hidden that he intends to take bigger trips. For Borussia, he has scored an incredible 76 goals in 75 games so far.

Several European giants are being speculated as a possible destination for the Norwegian. THE Barcelona, in turn, seems to be focused on hiring the young promise.

This is because, according to information from Spanish TV Cuatro, the president Joan Laporta would have reached a verbal agreement with Mino Raiola, the athlete’s manager, so that the striker can move to Camp Nou next season. This, however, will only happen if the manager can raise the necessary amount to finance the operation.