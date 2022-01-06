Doubts about Itaipu and Eletronuclear dominate the hearing on Eletrobras (ELET6)

In the second phase of the public hearing on the capitalization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), open to all participants, most questions were aimed at the spin-off of Eletronuclear and the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu, which will be incorporated by the new state-owned company created by government to manage the two companies and social actions of Eletrobras, ENBPar.

In addition to questions about possible lawsuits by shareholders for the loss of the two relevant assets, the participants, including lawyers, employees and former employees of Eletrobras, industry agents and engineers criticized the superficial presentation made this Wednesday morning by those responsible for capitalization: BNDES, Ministry of Mines Energy, Special Secretariat of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), Ministry of Economy and Genial, process advisor.

According to the participants, important points were not exposed at the hearing, such as the rate that will be used for the incorporation of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant into ENBPar, the drop in revenue for Eletrobras with the departure of the two companies, among others.

“The audience did not clarify obscure points of this capitalization. They did not say that the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) found irregularities that need to be resolved. If Eletrobras remains a partner of Eletronuclear converting common shares into preferred shares, and still contribute resources to Angra 3, what will be the counterpart? Will it not be a great loss for the Union, for society, for the shareholder of Eletrobras?”, said Mauro Martinelli, from the Union of Urban Workers of Brasília.

According to lawyer Elisa Oliveira Alves, from Advocacia Garcez, there is no legal provision in the Eletrobras Privatization Law that obliges the state-owned company to invest resources in Angra 3 after privatization. “What is the guarantee that Eletrobras will contribute resources to Angra 3 after it is deprived? It will no longer have an obligation to follow public policies after privatization”, he questioned.

Councilor Ícaro Chaves de Souza, from Eletrobras subsidiary Eletronorte, highlighted that the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu will be fully amortized in 2023, therefore after the capitalization operation is estimated, which will increase the asset’s revenue to R$ 14 billion , if it sells its energy on the free market, with half of that amount from the Brazilian government.

“The capitalization value is R$ 25 billion, four years of Itaipu’s billing. How will the indemnity to Eletrobras shareholders be calculated for this loss? The shareholders of Eletrobras will certainly complain”, he stated.

Present at the event, the president of Instituto Telecom, Marcelo Miranda, also recalled that the contract between Eletrobras and Eletronet was considered irregular by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and involves high figures. “How was this asset considered in the Eletrobras assessment? Wouldn’t it be important to resolve this before privatization?”, he asked.

