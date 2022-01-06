Dozens of protesters and 13 police die in protests in Kazakhstan | World

Populations attacked public buildings in Alamy, and security forces were unable to control protests in the country’s largest city and economic capital, not even after the government backed down from the fuel increase that sparked the popular uprising.

About 2,000 people were detained in Alamy alone, according to the Ministry of Interior, and more than 300 police were wounded. The protests are already the biggest since the country’s independence in 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed.

The protesters even took the city’s airport, according to the Reuters news agency, but on Thursday afternoon (6) the place was again under military control. Commerce was looted and cars set on fire are scattered through the streets.

Security forces watch protesters in central Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, during protest on January 5, 2022

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared on Tuesday (4) a state of emergency and a curfew in the country that were not respected. He also promised to lower fuel prices to “guarantee stability in the country” and dissolved the government itself, but he did not resign..

Protests and ‘Peace Force’

Protests erupted on Sunday (2), after the government doubled the price of LPG gas and other fuels in the Last day, and spread across the country.

The demonstrations also began to reflect other dissatisfactions of the population with the government and embrace other demands, such as a change in the political regime, the direct election of local governments, an end to arbitrary arrests and a reduction in inequality.

Amidst the violent unrest, Russia announced on Thursday (6) the deployment of a “peace force” that includes military personnel from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, countries that make up the OTSC (Collection Security Treaty Organization) together with Kazakhstan.

A statement from the OTSC says that the main objective of the soldiers “will be to protect important state and military installations and to assist the forces of law and order (…) in stabilizing the situation”.

Man walks in front of the City Hall in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, which was set on fire during protests sparked by rising fuel prices and culminating in the fall of the government on January 6, 2022

Kazakhstan is the 9th country in the world in terms of land area, but has a relatively small population (18.8 million inhabitants). Its capital is the city of Nursultan, and the most populous is Almaty.

Rich in oil, gas and uranium, the largest of the five former Soviet republics is the most influential country in Central Asia and accounts for 60% of the region’s LPG.

The country became independent in 1991, amid the collapse of the Soviet Union, and has a government considered authoritarian. Before Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country was ruled for three decades by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the 81-year-old former president after whom the capital is named.

Nazarbayev only left power in 2019, amid anti-government protests — which he tried to contain by resigning. Still, he named his successor, current President Tokayev, in an election that was criticized by international observers.

Although he is no longer in power, Nazarbayev remains an influential figure in the country, and analysts say he is the main target of the current protests. An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nazarbayev was until Wednesday the chairman of the country’s powerful Security Council.