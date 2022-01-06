Due to flu and Covid, bed orders rise 858% in two weeks and ICU occupancy returns to June 2021 level | Pernambuco

The number of active requests for ICU and ward beds for patients with respiratory problems grew 858% in two weeks in Pernambuco. According to data from a panel with public information prepared by the government, the number of orders went from 43 to 412, in the comparison between Tuesday (4) and December 21st.

Pernambuco is experiencing a flu epidemic within the Covid-19 pandemic, which reaches its third year in 2022. With the community transmission of Influenza A H3N2, the state also had an increase in the occupation of ICU beds.

According to the Department of Planning and Management (Seplag), with data from Tuesday, of the total requests for beds made on the fourth day of 2022, 188 were for ICUs and another 224 for wards.

Doctors explain that the active request shows that the patient asked for a place in the health network, but had not been covered by the time of registration.

The last time the state had such a significant number of requests for hospitalization was on May 27, 2021, when there were 411 simultaneous requests for the Pernambuco Bed Regulation Center.

Flu and Covid saturate the health system: ‘we fight bleeding with band-aid’, says infectious disease

Throughout the pandemic, the peak, that is, the highest number of admission requests at the same time, was on May 25, 2021.

However, the volume of patients waiting for a bed was not as far from what it is today. That day, there were 468 requests.

The increase in the occupation of ICU beds in the public network is also due to cases of simultaneous infection by the flu and by the pandemic.

The pandemic monitoring bulletin, released on Tuesday by the state, indicated that the Intensive Care Units had 79% occupancy.

Also according to the government, there were 1,646 vacancies available in the ICU and infirmary in the public network of Pernambuco on Tuesday (4).

The last time that this level of occupancy of beds had been reached in the state on June 24, 2021, when one of the most acute phases of the pandemic until that moment ended.

On that date, the state public network provided 3,037 infirmary and ICU beds. In all, 73 percent of them were employed in government-run hospitals.

Through a note, the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES-PE) recognized the increased demand for beds for patients with respiratory conditions, because of the “occurrence of both Covid-19 and influenza cases”.

“In relation to the request for vacancies in ICUs, the Regulation Center identified an increase of 80% in Epidemiological Week 52, compared to Week 51, and 204%, compared to week 50,” the statement said.

Also in the note, the government said it opened 329 vacancies in the state health network, 119 of which in Intensive Care. Currently, the state has more than 1,600 beds, with more than 800 in the ICU.