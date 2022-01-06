Dynho Alves says he didn’t stay with anyone after ‘A Fazenda 13’

Former “A Fazenda 13” contestant Dynho Alves, who is single after MC Mirella divorced due to his friendship with Sthefane Matos on the reality show, said he hasn’t had a relationship with anyone since leaving RecordTV’s confinement.

The 26-year-old dancer chatted with his fans through a Q&A box in the Instagram stories and reported that he didn’t kiss on the lips at the end of 2021.

“Have you ever caught anyone after the farm? No, guys. Since last year I haven’t caught anyone,” Dynho replied, making faces and mouths to play with his followers.

Another fan wanted to know if the artist was already planning his birthday party – which is on September 4th. He then guaranteed that he will wait and see if the covid-19 cases will be smaller before setting up the event.

Guys, if everything works out by the end of the year and if the pandemic is calmer, I do want to have my party, okay? Although no one called me at parties, but it’s okay. I will call influencers and fans to ‘stick’.

Dynho Alves and MC Mirella’s marriage came to an end after the dancer approached digital influencer Sthefane Matos during her appearance in “A Fazenda 13”. The funk girl did not approve of the dancer’s “brother contact” with the participant and decided to end the relationship with him while still on the reality show.

“What I have with this?”

Yesterday, Dynho Alves interacted with his fans on his Facebook page and was asked about MC Mirella’s alleged affair with actor Caio Castro. Quite outspoken, he declared that he has no relationship with his ex.

The dancer’s follower wrote: “MC Mirella is already with Caio Castro”. Responding to the provocation, Mirella’s ex-husband was direct: “What’s in it for me?”, asked in a comment on Facebook.

The images of Mirella and Caio Castro were released by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website “Em OFF”. They appear walking together in Morro de São Paulo after a boat trip. The two arrived at the place in the company of other artists, such as Mirella’s former artist and friend Stéfani Bays.