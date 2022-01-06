Eight children and four adults die in building fire

A fire in a building in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA), yesterday morning (5th), left at least 12 people dead, eight were children, authorities said. The information is from ABC News and Telemundo.

According to authorities, in addition to the dead, two people are still being hospitalized, one of them a child. Eight people were saved.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story terraced house surrounding a kitchen. About 26 people lived in the building, which was divided into two duplex units.

Also according to authorities, eight people lived in a unit between the first and second floors, and 18 people lived in a unit between the second and third floors.

Firefighters said there were four battery-operated smoke detectors in the building, none of which worked. According to firefighters, an inspection was carried out in 2019 for the installation of four smoke detectors, and the last inspection was carried out in 2020, when two more smoke detectors were installed.

“It was terrible,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said at a news conference. “I’ve been around for 35 years and this was probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever been on.”

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during the press conference. “Losing so many kids is just devastating.”

“I don’t know if they were replaced or tampered with. We have no idea,” said Indala.

Indala said the PHA was not aware that 26 people lived there. The place was a kind of shelter for the City Hall.

“We are in total shock. Everyone is mourning the loss. We’re just trying to find out who’s there and we’re working with the families now and with the authorities,” he said.

