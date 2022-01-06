Elderly person dies when he falls in a volcano in Hawaii

Last Sunday (2), a 75-year-old man died after falling into the Kilauea volcano, in the city of Hilo, Hawaii (USA). According to local authorities, he would have entered a prohibited public access area located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

According to the US National Park Service, the elderly person’s family members disclosed his disappearance in the early morning of Monday (3), and his body was found at 8:00 am the following day, after long hours of work by the search team. rescue, with the support of a firefighter helicopter.

A lava fountain near the center of Halema’uma’u crater, Kilauea volcano erupted in September 2021. Image: M. Patrick / USGS

Also according to the agency, in a statement to People magazine, the man’s body, whose identity was not revealed, was recovered about 30 meters below one of the crater’s edges.

In 2018, Kilauea volcano was considered the most dangerous in the country, according to the United States Geological Survey. In September 2021, Kilauea erupted, sending up lava and wire-like pieces of volcanic glass known as “Skin’s hair” into the sky.

The place is usually frequented by those who want to see the summit of the volcano. In 2019, a 32-year-old man survived after falling into one of the craters, approximately 20 meters deep. The death of the elderly remains under investigation.

