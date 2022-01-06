Electricity bill will be discounted for those who saved energy in 2021 | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Electricity bill will be discounted in January for those who saved on the bill in 2021

The distributors of electricity

will give discount

in electricity bills for customers who reduced their electricity consumption in the last year. The credit must be paid on the invoice for the month of January. According to the program’s rules — launched in August by the federal government due to the water crisis — those who have reduced consumption between September and December by at least 10% in relation to the same period in 2020 will earn the bonus now. The discount will be valid. up to a 20% reduction. The objective was to encourage consumers to save.

The reduction will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume saved within the 10% to 20% target. The consumer will only receive the bonus if the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021 is less than the sum of the same months in 2020, by at least 10%.

According to Aneel, “the calculated bonus will be informed in the electricity bill for the month of December 2021 and credited as a deduction from the amount payable on the subsequent electricity bill”. The credit, therefore, must be paid through a bonus on the invoice for January 2022.

Enel — a distributor present in 66 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro, with 2.7 million customers — reported that the bonus of customers who reduced their consumption will be granted in this month’s bill (January 2022). According to the distributor, the reduced energy volume will be described and indicated on the bill (R$ 0.50 discount for each kWh saved) and the bonus amount in reais. The distributor did not inform the number of customers who will receive the bonus.

Light, which has about 4 million customers, did not inform about the discount on consumer bills in its distribution area.

Consumers eligible to receive the bonus are low voltage consumers (group B) and medium and high voltage consumers (group A), only from residential, industrial, commerce, services and other activities, rural and public service consumption classes, including those residential with the benefit of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE).

Bonus could reach R$1.62 billion

Energy distributors expect to give a discount of R$ 1.62 billion on consumer electricity bills, according to a letter from the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) sent to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), obtained by the portal of news g1.

Despite the discount on the January bill, the resources to fund the program will come from the so-called System Service Charge (ESS), a rate that is already charged in the energy tariffs of all consumers.

Now, the distributors are hoping to contract a loan, to “cover the extra costs of contracting energy”, according to Abradee. The measure, says the association, is necessary to cover the low energy generated by hydroelectric plants, as a result of water shortages.

The loan amount and conditions will still be defined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). A provisional measure (MP), issued in December by the federal government, provided legal support for the loan, but the financing details were left to a presidential decree that has not yet been published.