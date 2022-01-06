Emily in Paris: Lily Collins reveals her favorite look from the series and gives her thoughts on Season 2’s Love Dilemma

The looks of “Emily in Paris” leave many people with their mouths open — for better or for worse. In an interview with “Daily Pop”, by E! Online, released this Tuesday (04), Lily Collins revealed what is her favorite look for the character she plays in the series. Still, she commented on the love dilemma that Emily lives.

“It’s so hard because Emily is obsessed with fashion“, evaluated the actress. Despite this, she chose a dress that she wore in season two during her birthday party. “It was a minidress with a big pink bow. I felt that Emily thought it was a gift to herself“, revealed. Just spy:

Inspiration

The inspiration for all these looks comes from costume designer Marylin Fitoussi. In December, she gave an interview to the streaming platform’s portal and told how her ideas came about. “My motto for both last season and this era: ‘Too good taste is boring’. My trademark is being eclectic and mixing everything up a little“, he said.

She also commented on the challenges of the second season: “Combine haute couture pieces, like Dior or Balmain, with younger designer pieces, vintage, and clothing or accessories that could be found in any department store.“

Relationships

Despite the looks being a big highlight, what drew attention this season was Emilinha being torn between chef Gabriel and her colleague from the French class, Alfie. But when it comes to relationships, Lily didn’t reveal her favorite boy. “There’s a lasting feeling with Gabriel, but there’s also the friendship with Camille, in which she says he’s off limits.“he explained to E! Online. “Maybe there’s a Team Alfie that will grow in public, I don’t know. Alfie offers a new sense of escapism to Emily in several ways. Alfie is quite pessimistic and fits in perfectly with Emily’s optimism.” completed.

For the actress, what makes everything even more special are the friendships built. “What I love so much about this series, honestly, is that it’s about friendship, it’s about romance, it’s about your relationship with yourself.“he stated. And added: “I think the friendship between these women really comes to life this season. It was a lot of fun to shoot them all together.“. Watch the Season 2 trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO59n_mlyHA