Emma Watson and Emma Roberts have the BEST error reaction especially from “Harry Potter”; check out!

Everything alright! Last Saturday (1st), HBO Max released the long-awaited “Back to Hogwarts” special, celebrating 20 years of the “Harry Potter” franchise’s debut in theaters. Among the many reveals on the show, one detail caught the attention of fans: a childhood photo of Emma Watson who, in fact, was the actress Emma Roberts. Proving to be the best person possible, the interpreter of Hermione Granger reacted to the misunderstanding on social media on Wednesday.

Among the various cast personal records used in the documentary was a photo that was attributed to Emma as a child, wearing Minnie’s ears. It turns out that the click was already known to the public, who at the time identified the real owner, Emma Roberts. On Instagram, Watson posted the photo and joked about the situation. “I was NOT that cute [assim na infância], @emmaroberts. #EmmasSistersForever”, had fun in the caption.

And to top it off, Roberts also reacted to her colleague’s publication. In the stories, she shared Watson’s post with laughs and cute emojis. “I do not believe that!”, returned the actress. Seriously, no one in the world can imagine that these two wonderful were less than cute at some point in their lives, right?!

Continues after Advertising

The glitch happened right at the start of the special — at 5 minutes and 50 seconds specifically. In this excerpt, Emma Watson commented that she was eight years old when the book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released, and the photo was shown to illustrate the artist’s childhood. In a statement sent on Sunday (2) to Entertainment Weekly, the “reunion” producers acknowledged the error and warned that it would be corrected shortly. “Well noticed, Potterheads! You have brought our attention to an editing error involving the use of the wrong photograph. A new version (of the special) will be available soon”, guaranteed.