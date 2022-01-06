Emma Watson publishes photo of Emma Roberts who “invaded” Harry Potter

The actress Emma Watson (It’s the end) made fun of the editing error that put a childhood photo of the actress Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) in place of a childhood photo of you, in the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, gives HBO Max. She published in her own Instagram the same image used in the glitch. “I wasn’t cute like that”, even wrote Watson, in the caption. See below.

The producers of the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts admitted that they were wrong to use a childhood photo of the Emma Roberts to illustrate a line from Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the franchise.

In a note released by Entertainment Weekly, last Sunday (2), they said: “Well noticed, Harry Potter fans! You guys showed us an editing error because of a wrongly labeled photo. New version is going to air soon.” On Monday morning (3), the special already appeared in its corrected version on HBO Max.

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of A Pedra Filosofal, the franchise’s first feature. The HBO Max special also features the filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films.

The seven books in the franchise Harry Potter have been adapted into eight films by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. The author of the work now works on the derivative franchise fantastic animals, which has already had two movies released and has another three in development. The third feature will be located in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.

THE Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).