End of MaBil? Bil reveals future of his relationship with Marina

In a conversation with fans at dawn this Wednesday (5/1), Bil Araújo spoke about the future of his relationship with Marina. The MaBil couple, derived from Fazenda 13, was loved on social networks and both were taking their relationship calmly.

The former pawn talked about the brief rance with the influencer in a space from Twitter, similar to a chat room. Asked if “MaBil lives in friendship”, the model’s response confirmed the suspicions: “Yes. We talk, it’s in God’s hands”.

The two former participants of the reality show They stayed right after leaving Itapecerica da Serra and went to various events together, such as Christmas in the Vila de Carlinhos Maia and O Mundo Fantástico by Virginia Fonseca.

They still toured the northeast and intended to spend New Year’s Eve together, but the plans changed at the last minute: Bil went to Espírito Santo, where he turned the year with friends, while Marina stayed in Alagoas, receiving 2022 with friends.

In a conversation with Column earlier this year, Bil said they skipped the seven separate ripples because they were taking the relationship calmly, just as the Influencer claimed a few days later. It seems that the lull has cooled their story.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.