enjoy 15 games under BRL 100

2 hours ago

This Wednesday (5th), Sony released the second part of its current PS Store promotion: “Promoção para as Festas”. Ending on January 19, the action brings offers in many big games, some of them getting below R$100.

THE myPS prepared a list with 15 standout titles and for a “buddy” price — starting at R$15.54 with Twisted Metal: Black. Check out:

  • Twisted Metal: Black – from BRL 30.9 to BRL 15.45 (50% off)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s — from R$33.50 to R$20.10 (40% discount)
  • Resident Evil — from BRL 83.50 for BRL 20.87 (75% discount)
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER — from BRL 249.90 to BRL 32.48 (87% discount)
  • Bloodborne — from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75 (50% off) — or R$39.80 for PS Plus members
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! — from BRL 74.50 to BRL 59.60 (20% off)
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — from R$149.50 to R$59.80 (60% discount)
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition — from R$ 459.90 to R$ 68.98 (85% discount)
  • Battlefield V Final Edition — from R$ 298.90 to R$ 74.72 (75% discount)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — from $149.50 to BRL 74.75 (50% off)
  • CODE VEIN — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 74.97 (75% discount)
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil — from BRL 129.50 for BRL 84.17 (35% discount)
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution — from R$214.90 to R$85.96 (60% discount)
  • God of War Digital Deluxe Edition — from R$149.50 to R$89.70 (40% discount) — or R$74.75 for PS Plus members
  • Maneater PS4 & PS5 — from R$199.50 to R$99.75 (50% off)

