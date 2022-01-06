Escalating tension in Ukraine fuels exchange of threats between Russia and US

About 100,000 Russian soldiers remain stationed on the Ukrainian border, in a gesture that has fueled expectations in the international community that Russia can promote an invasion of the neighboring country. The conflict in Eastern Europe is the background of a dispute that goes back to the Cold War. Since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, the world has witnessed an increase in tension between the United States and Russia.

The countries with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council issued a joint statement this week saying that the increase in arsenals and nuclear wars must be avoided. The statement was released after US President Joe Biden said he “will respond decisively” in the event of a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The political clash between the two countries still involves NATO’s rapprochement with Ukraine and China’s signs of support for the Russian position.

In this episode of E Tem Mais, Carol Nogueira presents an overview of the growing tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine and the possible consequences of a conflict in the region. To describe the origins and scenario of the situation in the region and the impacts for the rest of the world, the international policy analyst from CNN Brazil Lourival Sant’Anna and researcher Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of international relations at Faap.

(* Published by Diego Toledo)

