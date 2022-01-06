Ethereum gains new competitors capable of surprising in 2022

Definitely, 2021 will be remembered as a watershed for the cryptocurrency industry as the year in which certain ingrained beliefs of the oldest investors ended up being shaken by the emergence of diverse trends like NFTs, DeFi 2.0, cryptomemes becoming a relatively serious thing, the metaverse and the rise of rivals to Ethereum, itself elevated to the status of Bitcoin’s (BTC) greatest rival by adherents of the theory of flippening, which predicts that the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market could soon surpass the first, becoming the leader of a new era.

Last year alone can be considered equivalent to an entire cycle and the coldness of the main cryptocurrencies in the market at the beginning of 2022 may be indicative of a new transformation that had already been anticipated by some market entities: the uncorrelation between the prices of cryptoactives.

Until 2021, Bitcoin was sovereign in determining the overall direction of the market, even though the 2017 and 2021 highs were marked by altseasons subsequent to the renewal of the historical maximums of the BTC.

At the end of last year, Terra (LUNA)’s ascent towards the top 10 while the other main cryptocurrencies in the market remained dormant, pointed out that something could be changing. From the second half of December until now, the DeFi sector has detached itself from the general market lethargy, with Yearn.Finance (YFI), Curve (CRV), Alchemix (ALCX), Convex Finance (CVX), Ribbon Finance (RBN) posting gains substantial.

Another category that has been rising in the last 30 days can be generically categorized as the second generation of “Ethereum Killers”. Not because they are exactly new protocols, but because they are on the rise at a time when the main candidates to overthrow the leader are undergoing price corrections and operational difficulties.

On Tuesday, Solana suffered its third incident of network congestion and transaction processing failure in a few months. The community continues to debate whether this was another distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack or whether the problems were caused by network issues. Either way, the SOL operates at a 2.46% drop in the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) goes without adding functionality to the network despite the promises of its creator, Charles Hoskinson, and the strength of the developer and user community. Currently priced at $1.32, the ADA has been in a narrow price range more than 50% below the historic high recorded in September.

Terra (LUNA) undergoes a natural correction motivated by the realization of profits after the historical high reached on December 27th. Other highlights of the 2021 altseason, Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) are currently priced 46% and 28% below their historic highs, respectively.

And the Ethereum leader himself remains stagnant as the community waits for the transition to be completed to Ethereum 2.0, whose challenges are far from small: making the network lighter and more agile, definitively solving the bottlenecks of scalability and high transaction rates, combined with greater energy efficiency, as the creator of the network, Vitalik Buterin, declared in a recent interview.

new competitors

As leader and runner-up show signs of weakness and raise doubts about their real ability to deliver what they promise, new first-tier rivals will qualify for the challenge – or for a future multi-chain – showing substantial growth in the last 30 days.

Performance of first-tier smart contract protocols over last 30 days. Source: Trading View

The main highlight among alternative first-layer protocols is the Near Protocol (NEAR). Since the beginning of December, it has already grown 122% driven by integration with other networks and is quoted at US$ 16.28 at the time of this writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

NEAR is a blockchain dedicated to deploying smart contracts that uses a Proof-of-Participation (PoS) consensus mechanism and a technology known as sharding to maximize network scalability and reduce transaction fees.

On Monday, the decentralized exchange (DEX) and bridge cross-chain Synapse Protocol became available in Aurora, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that allows the integration of DApps created on the Ethereum network with Near.

Even at the end of last year, the developers had announced the incorporation of the UST, exactly at a time when the adoption of the stablecoin pegged to the Earth dollar has been growing. The integration was driven by incentive campaigns to increase the liquidity of the stablecoin.

Other projects that have embraced Near Protocol include decentralized finance solutions such as DePocketFinance, CraftingFinance and EndlessFM. All of these partnerships contributed to NEAR achieving a market capitalization of US$9.9 billion and reaching 23rd position in the ranking of cryptocurrencies.

In second place in terms of performance comes Fantom (FTM), which managed to reverse the downtrend started in early November after the rally that brought it to an all-time high of $3.48 on October 28th.

As of this writing, the FTM is priced at $2.95, according to CoinMarketCap data, still 17% below its record price, indicating that there is still room for further token appreciation , despite gains of 77.5% in the last 30 days.

It is also worth noting that in the same period, the total amount blocked on the platform (TVL) grew 36%, rising from US$5.8 billion on December 5th to US$7.9 billion today. Fantom now boasts the 6th largest TVL among all smart contract networks on the market.

Driven by the rise of the game DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL), whose total value moved in trading on the platform surpassed that of the blockchain gaming industry leader, Axie Infinity (AXS), Harmony (ONE) also showed consistent growth in the last 30 days . The ONE jumped from $0.1708 to $0.3101 in that period, accumulating gains of 64% and a market capitalization of $3.5 billion.

In just the last seven days, the total amount blocked (TVL) on the platform has grown by more than 38%, reaching US$1.5 billion. Of that amount, DeFi Kingdoms accounts for more than $1.1 billion. In other words, Harmony’s recent growth is directly linked to the game’s success.

Finally, the Cosmos (ATOM) has accumulated gains of 58% in the last 30 days, with the peak of the bullish rally concentrated between December 29th and January 4th. One of the forces behind the Cosmos boom was the growth of the Blocked Total Value (TVL) above the $1 billion mark on the decentralized exchange Osmosis, which operates on the protocol.

In this seven-day window, the ATOM rose from $25.71 to $43.42, coming very close to breaking the historic price record of $44.70, before undergoing a correction that pushed it to the US $37.90, which is quoted at the time this text is being written.

Once again the region between US$40 and US$44 presented itself as strong resistance. In September and October, bull rallies were stopped on more than one occasion in this area. A dip below $39.45 could push the ATOM to even lower levels in the near term.

However, despite the recent weak performance, analysts believe in a possible bullish resumption of Ethereum. If confirmed, the rally may be able to boost Ether to a new all-time high in the $5,000 range.

