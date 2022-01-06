Event is postponed due to advance of pandemic in USA

The Grammy Awards 2022, the largest music award in the United States, was postponed due to the increase in the number of covid-19 cases in the country.

In a statement, the Academy responsible for the Grammy and CBS, the broadcaster that broadcasts the award, pointed out the risks of keeping the event, which would take place on the 31st at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, USA:

The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our awards remains our highest priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Ômicron variant, holding the event on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating ‘Biggest Night of Music’ at a future date, which will be announced shortly.

The last edition of the awards was also postponed due to the pandemic, taking place in March, which is unusual for the event, which usually takes place in January.

In November, Academy Awards CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the likes of Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Lil Nas X as some of the nominees in the 86 Grammy categories.

In this edition, no Brazilian was nominated directly. However, Major Lazer’s album nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category has two songs featuring Brazilians: “Pra te Machucar” (Ludmilla) and “Rave de Favela” (Anitta and MC Lan).

A complete list of all nominees from the 86 Grammy 2022 categories is available here.