everything that is known about the sale of Gabigol

Credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

This week, forward Gabigol was again targeted by European clubs. After being linked to Barcelona, ​​the player appeared in the list of English clubs.

Newcastle would have made contact, while West Ham proposed for the attacker. However, Flamengo made it clear again that it is only negotiating with the payment of a fine of 33 million euros (about R$ 212 million). A value that is double what the red-black paid to Inter Milan in the purchase of the striker. The club still pays the 16.5 million euros of the agreement made at the beginning of 2020.

Last December, West Ham, Newcastle and Fenerbahçe polled for Gabigol. According to the ge, only West Ham made an offer, which would have been a loan for 18 months, with payment of 6 million euros. But it was refused by Flamengo.

This Wednesday (5), Sky Sports reported that West Ham is still aiming to hire the Brazilian and is considering making a new proposal to take the striker out of the red. Everything will also pass through the approval of the technician of the English team.

“It will all depend on David Moyes. He will have the final say whether or not they go. It’s not a financially motivated decision, he could easily keep scoring a lot of goals in Brazil, so it’s a calculated bet before the World Cup because if he moved and couldn’t score, his spot on the national team could be at risk.”, says Sky Sports.

According to journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho, PVC, in information published on his blog on ge, “there are voices in Gávea that affirm Gabriel’s desire to return to Europe”.

It’s worth remembering that the striker had a blank spell in Europe, playing with the jerseys of Inter Milan, Italy, and also Benfica, Portugal.

READ TOO:

Vinicius Junior surpasses Mbappé and Haaland and reaches a market value of more than BRL 1 billion

Flamengo manager opens the game about the situation of Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona

Flamengo takes final decision on renewal of Arrascaeta, who is in the sights of European club

World Cup Champion, Palmeiras at the World Cup, Flamengo, Corinthians and more: the predictions of football seers in 2022