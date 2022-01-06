Ex-BBB and athlete Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of ‘No Limite’; reality premiere in April | TV and Series

The 2022 edition of “No Limite” is slated to premiere in April and will have a new host. Former BBC Fernando Fernandes assumes the post that was held by André Marques in the previous edition.

Professional athlete, four-time paracanoe champion and extreme sports lover, Fernando says that he has already started preparing to live the full reality experience.

“I’ve always been crazy about the show, since the first seasons. After years as an athlete in the outdoor world, a person who loves being in the middle of nature and who lives on the edge – and pushing it all the time (laughs), today I’m preparing myself for the biggest opportunity of my life. As a presenter, I have to be ready to live this experience intensely and be able to take all the emotion of this great adventure to all of Brazil”, says Fernando.

“I want to bring my gaze not only as a presenter, but as a person who lives overcoming all these limits, not only physically, but as a human being, and make each participant live this intensely and extract the best from themselves. I’m sure that whoever is on the other side of the small screen will live it all with us”, says the athlete, who participated in the second edition of “Big Brother Brasil”.

Another novelty of the 2022 edition of “No Limite” is that the reality will be shown twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with one participant eliminated in each episode.