Ex of Marília Mendonça thrills with a post about a singer

The singer Murilo Huff, father of the son of Marília Mendonça, used her Instagram profile this Wednesday (5) to share a special tribute to the Queen of Suffering, who died in November 2021.

Through the stories, Murílo published an excerpt from his last show, where he appears doing the performance of the song “Whose fault is it?”, success in Marília’s voice.

“Two months without you Marília, Henrique and boy. You’re missing for a while****”, he said, also citing the longing he feels for producer Henrique Bahia and Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, an uncle from the countryside who also died in the plane crash.

Marília died on November 5th after his plane crashed in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The artist was traveling to perform a show in the region, when the aircraft had problems.

Recently Murílo posted a loving record with Léo, who has just turned 2 years old. In the caption, the artist declared to the little boy: “They think I take care of you, but you are the one who takes care of me. You are the one who gives me strength and desire to continue living. I love you very much, my mighty son”.

Tribute on TV show

The tributes to Marília Mendonça are still strong among Brazilian artists. Last December, drag queen Gloria Groove chose the sertaneja to be hers. Special honoree in the semifinals of the Show dos Famousos, in Domingão do Faustão.

On the occasion Gloria left all viewers shocked with her talent and similarity when playing the muse of feminejo. Given the repercussions, the artist appeared on her social network to talk a little about her experience.

“Marilinha, today I used my super power to honor you and feel you very close. When we started this journey at Show dos Famosos, we delivered a list of people we would like to honor and there you were, I could almost imagine your face watching and vibrating with me”, he began. “We were still building a lot of ours, but affection has always been huge, that’s why even in the face of so much nostalgia, I continued with my plans to celebrate the life of this incredible woman you are. I did my best. I hope it gets there with all the love I put. Thanks! Long live Marília Mendonça, Forever In Every Corner”, continued Gloria Groove.

